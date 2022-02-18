Currie Cup

1h ago

Griquas edge Western Province with stunning Kimberley win

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
Zander du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The Griquas have continued their winning streak as they defeated Western Province in their Currie Cup encounter at Tafel Lager Park in Kimberley on Friday.

The Griquas, who always had the upper hand throughout the game, won 22-20 after leading 12-10 at half-time.

The home side clinched their second Currie Cup win of the season as they scored two tries in the match thanks to substitutes Andries Schutte and Gustav du Rand.

Zander du Plessis' boot made the difference as he added four penalties, scoring 12 points, to steer the game away from WP.

Western Province put up a fight despite losing their third consecutive Currie Cup match of the season.

Leolin Zas was the shining light for WP as he scored a brace, which included a 79th minute try to close the gap between the two sides.

Flyhalf Tim Swiel slotted both conversions and also scored two penalties.

There'll be no Currie Cup action next weekend but the Griquas have time to prepare as they host the Bulls on Saturday, 5 March (14:30).

While Western Province will only in action on Wednesday, 16 March when they take on the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Scorers:

Griquas 22 (12)

Tries: Andries Schutte, Gustav du Rand

Penalties: Zander du Plessis (4)

Western Province 20 (10)

Tries: Leolin Zas (2)

Conversions: Tim Swiel (2)

Penalties: Swiel (2)

Teams:

Griquas

15 Rynhardt Jonker, 14 Munier Hartzenberg, 13 Johnathan Francke, 12 Zander du Plessis, 11 Luther Obi, 10 Fiela Boshoff, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Sibabalo Qoma, 7 Michael Amiras, 6 Niel Otto (captain), 5 Derik Pretorius, 4 Mzwanele Zito, 3 Janu Botha, 2 Janco Uys, 1 Eddie Davids

Substitutes: 16 Gustav du Rand, 17 Kudzwai Dube, 18 Andries Schutte, 19 Johan Retief, 20 Hanru Sirgel, 21 Raegan Oranje, 22 Andre Swarts, 23 Sango Xamlashe

Western Province

15 Kade Wolhurter, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Mnombo Zwelendaba, 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Keke Morabe, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Nama Xaba (captain), 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Ben-Jason Dixon, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Connor Evans, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Thomas Bursey, 22 Sacha Mngomezulu, 23 Ethan James

