Griquas grunt overpowers Western Province to keep Currie Cup play-off hopes alive

Griquas have kept their Currie Cup play-off hopes alive with a bonus point thrashing of Western Province in Kimberley on Sunday.

Scott Mathie's men ran out 46-25 winners after leading 24-18 at half-time with their forwards exceptional on the day.

Griquas scored three first half tries thanks to Gideon vd Merwe, Hanru Sirgel and Adre Smith with flyhalf George Whitehead added three conversions and a penalty.

Province were in the contest for much of the first half, scoring two tries through Sergeal Petersen and Ruhan Nel.

Flyhalf Tim Swiel kicked a conversion and a penalty.

Griquas dominted the opening exchanges of the second half with their forwards continually outmuscling their counterparts from Cape Town.

They extended their lead to 36-15 with a quarter left in the match thanks to further tries from Ruan Steenkamp and James Verity-Amm, one of which was converted by Whitehead.

Neethling Fouche pulled a converted try back for Western Province to see Griquas lead 36-25 in the 65th minute.

But any thought of a fightback was ended with a Whitehead penalty in the 72nd minute which pushed the score out to 39-25.

Their emphatic victory was sealed in the 77th minute as Verity-Amm cruised over for his second try which Whitehead duly converted to make the score 46-25.

The win puts Griquas third on the log ahead of the Pumas who they face next while Western Province are in fifth but have to travel to Durban to face the in-form Sharks.

Scorers:

Griquas

Tries: Gideon vd Merwe, Hanru Sirgel, Adre Smith, Ruan Steenkamp, James Verity-Amm (2)

Conversions: George Whitehead (5)

Penalties: George Whitehead (2)

Western Province

Tries: Sergeal Petersen. Ruhan Nel, Neethling Fouche

Conversions: Tim Swiel (2)

Penalties: Tim Swiel (2)