Currie Cup

1h ago

Griquas grunt overpowers Western Province to keep Currie Cup play-off hopes alive

Sport24 staff
James Verity-Amm (Gallo)
James Verity-Amm (Gallo)

Griquas have kept their Currie Cup play-off hopes alive with a bonus point thrashing of Western Province in Kimberley on Sunday.

Scott Mathie's men ran out 46-25 winners after leading 24-18 at half-time with their forwards exceptional on the day. 

Griquas scored three first half tries thanks to Gideon vd Merwe, Hanru Sirgel and Adre Smith with flyhalf George Whitehead added three conversions and a penalty.

Province were in the contest for much of the first half, scoring two tries through Sergeal Petersen and Ruhan Nel.

Flyhalf Tim Swiel kicked a conversion and a penalty.

Griquas dominted the opening exchanges of the second half with their forwards continually outmuscling their counterparts from Cape Town.

They extended their lead to 36-15 with a quarter left in the match thanks to further tries from Ruan Steenkamp and James Verity-Amm, one of which was converted by Whitehead. 

Neethling Fouche pulled a converted try back for Western Province to see Griquas lead 36-25 in the 65th minute.

But any thought of a fightback was ended with a Whitehead penalty in the 72nd minute which pushed the score out to 39-25. 

Their emphatic victory was sealed in the 77th minute as Verity-Amm cruised over for his second try which Whitehead duly converted to make the score 46-25.

The win puts Griquas third on the log ahead of the Pumas who they face next while Western Province are in fifth but have to travel to Durban to face the in-form Sharks. 

Scorers:

Griquas

Tries: Gideon vd Merwe, Hanru Sirgel, Adre Smith, Ruan Steenkamp, James Verity-Amm (2)

Conversions: George Whitehead (5)

Penalties: George Whitehead (2)

Western Province

Tries: Sergeal Petersen. Ruhan Nel, Neethling Fouche

Conversions: Tim Swiel (2)

Penalties: Tim Swiel (2)

western provincegriquascurrie cuprugby
Fixtures
Sat 28 Aug 21 14:30 PM (SAST)
Tafel Lager Griquas
New Nation Pumas
Tafel Lager Park
Sat 28 Aug 21 16:45 PM (SAST)
Vodacom Bulls
Toyota Cheetahs
Loftus Versfeld
Sat 28 Aug 21 19:00 PM (SAST)
Cell C Sharks
DHL Western Province
Jonsson Kings Park
View More
Results
Sun 22 Aug 21
Tafel Lager Griquas 46
DHL Western Province 25
Sat 21 Aug 21
Sigma Lions 14
Cell C Sharks 56
Sat 21 Aug 21
New Nation Pumas 28
Toyota Cheetahs 19
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Vodacom Bulls
11
7
44
2. Cell C Sharks
11
5
40
3. Tafel Lager Griquas
11
5
33
4. New Nation Pumas
11
5
32
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
