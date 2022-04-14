Currie Cup

1h ago

Griquas hand plucky Lions their 8th Currie Cup loss in a row

Compiled by Craig Taylor
George Whitehead (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
George Whitehead (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

While there was a massive improvement in their play, the Lions still cannot find that elusive win in the Currie Cup in 2022.

Playing at Wits Rugby Stadium instead of the more familiar Ellis Park, the Lions would have hoped home ground advantage, although somewhat unfamiliar, would secure a change in fortunes.

Instead, it was Griquas, the visitors from Kimberley, who came away with a hard-fought 23-17 win after leading 13-3 at half-time.

Griquas scored the only try of the first half thanks to winger Munier Hartzenbergt while the ever-reliable boot of George Whitehead slotted a conversion and two penalties.

The Lions' only points of the half came from the boot of fullback Tiaan Swanepoel.

The second half, however, saw the Lions roar back into the contest after Whitehead had pushed out Griquas' lead to 16-3, thanks to another penalty.

A yellow card to Griquas' Zander du Plessis gave the home side a numerical advantage, and it's one that they took advantage of as Swanepoel went over in the corner for their first try in the 60th minute.

Swanepoel converted as the Lions cut the Griquas' lead to six points, with the score at 16-10.

That led to a period of relentless attack from the Lions and Griquas lost Whitehead to the bin after repeated team infringements.

Again the Lions made the extra man count, and when winger Boldwin Hansen collected a kick through by Fred Zeilinga to score a try in the corner and with Swanepoel adding the conversion, they suddenly had a 17-16 lead with eight minutes to go.

Griquas, however, broke the hearts of the home side by scoring a converted try at the death through replacement Ashlon Davids as they cemented fourth place on the Currie Cup log.

Scorers

Lions 17 (3)

Tries: Tiaan Swanepoel, Boldwin Hansen

Conversions: Tiaan Swanepoel (2)

Penalties: Tiaan Swanepoel

Griquas 23 (13)

Tries: Munier Hartzenberg, Ashlon Davids

Conversions: George Whitehead (2)

Penalties: George Whitehead (3)


lionsgriquascurrie cuprugby
