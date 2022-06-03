Currie Cup

Griquas launch stunning second-half comeback to down WP in Currie Cup thriller, qualify for SFs

Compiled by Lynn Butler
The Griquas produced a stunning second-half fight back as they edged Western Province and secured their spot in the Currie Cup semi-final at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Friday.

As it happened | Currie Cup - Western Province v Griquas

The Griquas won 43-41 after trailing 35-19 at half-time.

Western Province scored five tries through Tristan Leyds, Jacques van Zyl, Juan de Jongh, Angelo Davids and Tim Swiel.

Captain Swiel was on song with the boot as he slotted all five conversions and two penalties.

The Griquas scored seven tries through Rynhardt Jonker, Sango Xamlashe, Munier Hartzenberg, Janco Uys, Hanru Sirgel and a magnificent brace by Luther Obi.

After the final hooter, Obi broke through the WP defence line to level the scoreboard with flyhalf George Whitehead's conversion helping his side clinch a playoff spot.

Whitehead ended the game with four conversions.

The result sees the Griquas secure a place in the Currie Cup semi-finals, joining the Bulls and Cheetahs.

next weekend, WP play their final Currie Cup encounter against the Sharks on Saturday, 11 June (17:00), while the Griquas travel to Mbombela to play the Pumas on Friday, 10 June.

More to follow...

Scorers:

Western Province 41 (35)

Tries: Tristan Leyds, Jacques van Zyl, Juan de Jongh, Angelo Davids, Tim Swiel

Conversions: Swiel (5)

Penalties: Swiel (2)

Griquas 43 (19)

Tries: Rynhardt Jonker, Sango Xamlashe, Munier Hartzenberg, Janco Uys, Luther Obi, Hanru Sirgel

Conversions: George Whitehead (4)

