Griquas put in impressive Currie Cup display to stun Cheetahs in Kimberley

The Cheetahs put in an underwhelming display to open their Currie Cup campaign with a shock defeat to an impressive Griquas side at Tafel Lager Park.

It was a disappointing performance from the Free Staters, who looked lacking in attack and on defense as they allowed the Griquas to score three unanswered tries in the final 25 minutes and run away with the match.

The first half was a low-scoring affair notably short on quality which left the Cheetahs trailing 7-3 at the break. The hosts easily had the better of the 40 minutes, often putting the Cheetahs under pressure and coming close to scoring on several occasions.

When Griquas No 8 Hanru Sirgel was sent to the bin for 10 minutes in the 26th minute, however, it seemed to give the visitors a lift, and after a rare foray into their opponents' 22, veteran Springbok scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar slotted his first kick of the afternoon to open the scoring and put the visitors in front.

The Griquas continued to look dangerous on attack, however, and two minutes before half-time, they got the try they'd been threatening to score all match.

After some more scrappy play, Eduan Keyter found some space by breaking the line before drawing in the last defender and offloading to fullback Masixole Banda for the try. George Whitehead's conversion was good, as the Griquas headed into half-time with their tails up.

The Cheetahs must have gotten an earful in the dressing room because they came out looking a little bit better after the break.

After finally putting together some patient phase-play inside Griquas territory, No 8 Gideon van Wyk picked the ball up at the back of the ruck, and with no one in front of him, charged all the way to the try line. Pienaar added the extras to hand the Cheetahs the lead for the first time in the match.

But the Griquas hit back five minutes later after centre Jay-Cee Nel took full advantage of some sloppy Cheetahs defence to score a wonderful solo try, with Whitehead converting to put them four points clear.

And the men from Kimberley weren't done yet, taking total control of the contest in the final 20 minutes with two further tries - one from big man Mzwanele Zito and the second from Keyter following an intercept - to consign the proud Cheetahs to a humiliating defeat.