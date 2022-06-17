Griquas upset Bulls to reach first Currie Cup final since 1970

Griquas stunned the defending champion Bulls to make history and reach their first Currie Cup final since 1970, winning their semi-final at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday.

Griquas sealed their spot in the Currie Cup final with a 30-19 win after trailing 7-3 at half-time.

The Bulls dominated the first half as captain Lizo Gqoboka scored a try in the 24th minute. Juan Mostert made no mistake in converting the try.

Substitute George Whitehead kicked over a penalty as Griquas went back to the dressing room 3-7 down.

However, the men from Kimberley turned things around as Hanru Sirgel scored the visitors' first try, with Whitehead landing the conversion to put them in the lead.

Whitehead was on song as he also crossed the whitewash and converted his own try, but Bernard van der Linde countered with a try of his own to keep the Bulls alive.

A penalty try to Griquas saw them extend their lead as history was within their reach.

Mostert pulled one back with a try under the posts in the 79th minute but the Bulls were far behind.

Whitehead proved to be the difference, scoring 18 points as Griquas reached the Currie Cup final for the first time in 52 years.

In 1970, they upset the Bulls 11-9 in the final in Kimberley.

Griquas will either face the Cheetahs or Pumas in the final, with their semi-final scheduled for Saturday at 13:30.

Scorers:

Bulls 19 (7)

Tries: Lizo Gqoboka, Bernard van der Linde, Juan Mostert

Conversions: Mostert (2)

Griquas 30 (3)

Tries: Hanru Sirgel, George Whitehead, penalty try

Conversions: George Whitehead (2)

Penalty: Whitehead (3)