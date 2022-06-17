Currie Cup

1h ago

add bookmark

Griquas upset Bulls to reach first Currie Cup final since 1970

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johan Mulder and Griquas celebrate their win.
Johan Mulder and Griquas celebrate their win.
Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Griquas stunned the defending champion Bulls to make history and reach their first Currie Cup final since 1970, winning their semi-final at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday.

As it happened | Currie Cup semi-final - Bulls v Griquas

Griquas sealed their spot in the Currie Cup final with a 30-19 win after trailing 7-3 at half-time.

The Bulls dominated the first half as captain Lizo Gqoboka scored a try in the 24th minute. Juan Mostert made no mistake in converting the try.

Substitute George Whitehead kicked over a penalty as Griquas went back to the dressing room 3-7 down.

However, the men from Kimberley turned things around as Hanru Sirgel scored the visitors' first try, with Whitehead landing the conversion to put them in the lead.

Whitehead was on song as he also crossed the whitewash and converted his own try, but Bernard van der Linde countered with a try of his own to keep the Bulls alive.

A penalty try to Griquas saw them extend their lead as history was within their reach.

Mostert pulled one back with a try under the posts in the 79th minute but the Bulls were far behind.

Whitehead proved to be the difference, scoring 18 points as Griquas reached the Currie Cup final for the first time in 52 years.

In 1970, they upset the Bulls 11-9 in the final in Kimberley.

Griquas will either face the Cheetahs or Pumas in the final, with their semi-final scheduled for Saturday at 13:30.

Scorers:

Bulls 19 (7)

Tries: Lizo Gqoboka, Bernard van der Linde, Juan Mostert

Conversions: Mostert (2)

Griquas 30 (3)

Tries: Hanru Sirgel, George Whitehead, penalty try

Conversions: George Whitehead (2)

Penalty: Whitehead (3)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullsgriquascurrie cuprugby
Fixtures
Thu 14 Apr 22 13:00 PM (SAST)
Sigma Lions
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
Wits Rugby Stadium, Johannesburg
SuperSport
Fri 15 Apr 22 14:45 PM (SAST)
DHL Western Province
Toyota Free State XV
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
211 Channel 211
Sat 16 Apr 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Cell C Sharks XV
Vodacom Bulls
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 11 Jun 22
Toyota Free State XV
Toyota Free State XV 35
Vodacom Bulls
Vodacom Bulls 5
Fri 10 Jun 22
Airlink Pumas
Airlink Pumas 44
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
The Windhoek Draught Griquas 45
Fri 10 Jun 22
DHL Western Province
DHL Western Province 28
Cell C Sharks XV
Cell C Sharks XV 21
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Toyota Cheetahs
12
10
48
Team Logo
2. Vodacom Bulls
12
9
47
Team Logo
3. The Windhoek Draught Griquas
12
7
36
Team Logo
4. Airlink Pumas
12
5
29
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo