Hawies Fourie at a loss to explain Cheetahs' continued penalty blues

Head coach Hawies Fourie believes the Cheetahs' poor discipline in the Currie Cup is a longstanding problem that goes back to the PRO14.

Worryingly, it would seem that the central franchise can't cope all that well with periods of pressure during games, leading to mounting penalty counts.

Fourie admits he's not sure what the remedy is.

A rash of indiscretions was instrumental in a demoralising 23-39 loss to the Lions in Bloemfontein in Saturday, a result that calls into question whether the plucky central franchise can stand up to a year of immense and various setbacks.

"It's been a concern since PRO14," said Hawies Fourie, the Cheetahs' head coach.

"When we resumed training after the Covid-19 lockdown, we focused a lot in discipline because we were the most penalised team in the tournament. We tried to address it, but still we gave away some soft penalties."

Against a rampant opponent that was already dominating the set-pieces, that nasty habit proved fatal.

"You don't only concede points, you also concede possession and territory, handing an attacking opportunity. The Lions capitalised from that," said Fourie.

"It's a big reason why we lost."

Damningly, the Cheetahs don't seem to handle passages of pressure as well as they should, evidenced by how they imploded from a reasonable first quarter to give away six penalties in the final 15 minutes of the first half - admittedly a period where the Lions laid the foundation for their victory.

And Fourie isn't exactly sure what the remedy is.

"It's difficult to pinpoint where it's going wrong," he said.

"We've spoken about it countless times. We try in training to limit things like offside penalties. We're definitely trying to address the problem, but we, as a coaching staff, will have to sit and discuss it again and make a better plan.

"Some of the penalties are under pressure, which is normal for any team during a game. But that period before half-time allowed the Lions back into the game. We can't afford that.

"We're ill-disciplined and we simply must find a way to address it and become better."