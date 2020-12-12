Currie Cup

1h ago

add bookmark

Hawies Fourie at a loss to explain Cheetahs' continued penalty blues

Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hawies Fourie
Hawies Fourie
  • Head coach Hawies Fourie believes the Cheetahs' poor discipline in the Currie Cup is a longstanding problem that goes back to the PRO14.
  • Worryingly, it would seem that the central franchise can't cope all that well with periods of pressure during games, leading to mounting penalty counts.
  • Fourie admits he's not sure what the remedy is.

They don't even participate in the tournament anymore, but the Cheetahs' poor discipline of the past few weeks in the Currie Cup is a longstanding problem emanating from the PRO14.

A rash of indiscretions was instrumental in a demoralising 23-39 loss to the Lions in Bloemfontein in Saturday, a result that calls into question whether the plucky central franchise can stand up to a year of immense and various setbacks.

"It's been a concern since PRO14," said Hawies Fourie, the Cheetahs' head coach.

"When we resumed training after the Covid-19 lockdown, we focused a lot in discipline because we were the most penalised team in the tournament. We tried to address it, but still we gave away some soft penalties."

Against a rampant opponent that was already dominating the set-pieces, that nasty habit proved fatal.

"You don't only concede points, you also concede possession and territory, handing an attacking opportunity. The Lions capitalised from that," said Fourie.

"It's a big reason why we lost."

Damningly, the Cheetahs don't seem to handle passages of pressure as well as they should, evidenced by how they imploded from a reasonable first quarter to give away six penalties in the final 15 minutes of the first half - admittedly a period where the Lions laid the foundation for their victory.

And Fourie isn't exactly sure what the remedy is.

"It's difficult to pinpoint where it's going wrong," he said.

"We've spoken about it countless times. We try in training to limit things like offside penalties. We're definitely trying to address the problem, but we, as a coaching staff, will have to sit and discuss it again and make a better plan.

"Some of the penalties are under pressure, which is normal for any team during a game. But that period before half-time allowed the Lions back into the game. We can't afford that.

"We're ill-disciplined and we simply must find a way to address it and become better."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Jake White remains bullish after Sharks loss: 'We will get better'
Powerful Lions streak to victory against Cheetahs in one-sided cat fight
CVC's Six Nations deal done by 'end of January' for World Rugby deputy Laporte
Read more on:
cheetahscurrie cuphawies fouriebloemfonteinrugby
loading... Live
Everton 1
Chelsea 0
View More
loading... Live
Cheetahs 23
Lions 39
View More
loading... Live
Sharks 32
Bulls 29
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10514 votes
Cricket
12% - 2897 votes
Football
19% - 4727 votes
Athletics
2% - 624 votes
Boxing
1% - 243 votes
Cycling
2% - 580 votes
Golf
5% - 1272 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2110 votes
Tennis
3% - 843 votes
Water sports
1% - 225 votes
American sports
1% - 308 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 809 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo