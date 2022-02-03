Hawies raves about new Cheetahs weapon Siya Masuku: 'He has everything you need from a 10'

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie is convinced his gifted flyhalf Siya Masuku has a bright future ahead of him after a fine showing against the Bulls.

Fourie noted that the 25-year-old play-maker has an ideal skillset for a pivot and showed nice touches despite a lack of game time to date.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs can still improve markedly despite a statement win.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie must be salivating at what Siya Masuku might provide as his designated play-maker for this year's Currie Cup following his fine showing in Wednesday's 38-25 victory over the Bulls at Loftus.

As he pointed out, the 25-year-old flyhalf delivered the type of performance that belied the fact that he hadn't played a competitive match since November's Toyota Challenge, owing to Covid-19.

Masuku wasn't necessarily in the thick of things when the Cheetahs were on the front foot, instead focusing on game-breaking moments such as the two kicks that led to tries for Rosko Specman and Andisa Ntsila as well as a sublime head-high off-load for Clayton Blommetjies' score.

READ | Masuku the magician as Cheetahs make statement in fine win over Bulls

"He's a quality player," said Fourie.

"I predict a big future for Siya. He's got a cool head on those shoulders of his."

While the former Junior Springbok, who also played senior rugby for the Lions and Southern Kings, still has to capture the attention of the broader rugby public - though his magnificent displays in the Toyota Challenge were notable - it's clear he has the priceless gift of extra time on the ball.

"Siya has the whole skillset you'd want from a flyhalf," said Fourie.

"He can attack, he can defend and he has a very good kicking game. Two tries were scored from that varied kicking game of his. He's got a great ability to sum up things and see space.

"More importantly, he can execute and play what's in front of him."

Meanwhile, Fourie admitted that the mood in the changeroom after the notable and rare win at the Bulls' proverbial fortress was that of cautious optimism, simply because the Cheetahs didn't remotely play to the best of their ability in a game where both sides were sloppy at times.

But they also showed enough composure and fortitude to suggest that, if they improve, they will be distinct favourites for the title.

"We had some good patches on defence, but also some lapses," said Fourie.

"I'm partially happy with what we did. The first half I wasn't happy with our attack and execution, but our defence pulled us through. We said to each other if we can only be one point behind at half-time despite making so many errors, we would have a great chance to win if he improved.

"It's a great achievement for us."