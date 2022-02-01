Is SA's latest rugby hero named Siya the man to help the Cheetahs reach Currie Cup glory?

Excitement over the return of Siya Masuku for the Cheetahs is almost tangible as the 25-year-old pivot lines up against the Bulls on Wednesday.

The flyhalf, recruited from the defunct Kings, made a massive impression in last year's Toyota Challenge and could be the No 10 that unlocks his team's potency in the Currie Cup.

Skipper Ruan Pienaar quipped that while he'll help his half-back partner wherever, he's not sure Masuku might actually need him.

It can't be a coincidence that the Cheetahs' previous two Currie Cup titles - in 2016 and 2019 - were achieved with a steady and consistent flyhalf in harness.

Neil Marais was in commanding form six years ago, while the enigmatic Tian Schoeman revived his career sufficiently in Bloemfontein to gain a contract with English side Bath.

Injuries and rotten luck have made it difficult for the central franchise recently to achieve consistency but, in Siya Masuku, there's hope that they have a conductor to unlock success again.

The 25-year-old pivot, who boasted a fine junior pedigree with the Lions, was recruited from the liquidated Southern Kings last year and had tongues wagging with some magnificent performances in the Toyota Challenge.

READ | Specman back as Cheetahs name team for trip to Loftus

A bout of Covid-19 means his year only starts against the Bulls at Loftus on Wednesday evening though the excitement over his appearance is almost tangible.

In fact, nothing illustrated that better than veteran and his half-back partner, Ruan Pienaar, being asked about how Masuku will benefit from having him and Frans Steyn next to him.

"I'm not actually even sure if he needs us," was the smiling former Sprinbok's candid reply.

Masuku, who blends a fine crafting game with an accurate goal-kicking boot, is an imposing physical specimen in the mould of Handre Pollard at 1.89m and 95kg.

"Siya has really grown into that No 10 role very well," said skipper Pienaar.

"I thought in the Toyota Challenge that he was outstanding. He was probably our best player in that series."

Importantly, Masuku shone without going too big on delivering the proverbial fireworks.

"Siya controlled things well, got the team in the right areas. He just led the team so well off 10. Frans and I will obviously try and help where we can, but he's a really talented player.

"He'll be fine without us. He works really hard and it's great to see him performing so well."

Masuku forms part of a backline oozing potency, especially with the twinkle toes of Rosko Specman returning to supplement the experience of Pienaar and Steyn.

But the flyhalf's influence will be limited if his forwards can't gain parity against hosts who have selected a relatively inexperienced if gifted pack.

"We've got a really good backline," said head coach Hawies Fourie.

"Working on our set-piece has been a priority for us the past two weeks and we believe we have a few really good options to play from. I'm confident we'll get our share of ball.

"If we can manage that, we can test the Bulls defence with our backs. It's naturally a team effort but I'm excited to see what Siya and co can do."

Kick-off is at 17:45.