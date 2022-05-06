Currie Cup

Jake White steps into Bulls' Currie Cup coaching box with Gert Smal out ill

Heinz Schenk
Gert Smal. (Gallo Images)
Gert Smal. (Gallo Images)

The Bulls' Currie Cup side tackle Griquas on Saturday with Jake White, their director of rugby, in the coach's box and not regular mentor, Gert Smal.

It's hardly an unusual dynamic as White and his band of United Rugby Championship assistants work closely with the Currie Cup coaches anyway, but the former Springbok coach has been a bit more "hands-on" as Smal sorts out a lingering health issue.

"I coach every week as director, it's not like I'm not here," he said on Friday.

"Gert has been sick this week and he's actually gone actively to sort out this problem."

White though eased any concerns about Smal's long-term wellbeing.

"He should be fine. Shame, he's been feeling a bit ill this weekend. It's definitely not Covid-19 or anything like that," he said.

"We rather just wanted Gert to go do some checks. I'm here anyway, so he'll hopefully be ready next week and back on board."

Meanwhile, the Bulls again had no qualms employing various URC stalwarts to supplement a band of young upcoming stars.

"We have no doubt that we have a very tough fixture this weekend against a Griquas side that has shown what they are capable of. They are always a tough side to beat and we are certain that they will come out guns blazing this weekend," said White.  

"We are trying to have a good balance in this team, as evidenced by our selection. We have given a few of the guys who have been playing Vodacom URC some time out while others we will continue to add value to the Currie Cup."

Kick-off is at 17:00.

Teams:

Bulls

15 Canan Moodie, 14 Stravino Jacobs, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 WJ Steenkamp, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Arno Botha (captain), 5 Reinhardt Ludwig, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Robert Hunt, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dylan Smith, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Muller Uys, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Juan Mostert, 23 Stedman Gans

Griquas

15 Rynhardt Jonker, 14 Munier Hartzenberg, 13 Sango Xamlashe, 12 Zander du Plessis, 11 Luther Obi, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Johan Mulder, 8 Siba Qoma, 7 Hanru Sirgel, 6 Niel Otto (captain), 5 Derik Pretorius, 4 Johan Retief, 3 Janu Botha, 2 Gustav du Randt, 1 Kudzwai Dube

Substitutes: 16 Janco Uys, 17 Eddie Davids, 18 Justin Forwood, 19 Cameron Lindsay, 20 Luyolo Dapula, 21 Stefan Ungerer, 22 Chris Hollis, 23 Ashlon Davids

