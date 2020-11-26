1h ago

Jake White denies Bulls move for Frans Steyn, warmer on Marcell Coetzee's future

Heinz Schenk
Cheetahs centre Frans Steyn during the Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Pumas in Bloemfontein on 10 October 2020.
Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images
  • The Bulls aren't targeting Frans Steyn on loan for their inaugural PRO16 campaign next year, Jake White insists.
  • He has also dismissed another claim that Steyn's Cheetahs team-mate Junior Pokomela is also on Loftus' radar.
  • But the Bulls mentor is more emphatic about the longstanding rumour that Springbok and Ulster star Marcell Coetzee is eyeing a move to Pretoria.

Jake White has dismissed "rumours" of the Bulls targeting Frans Steyn to bolster their ranks as having "no truth".

A report last weekend stated that the former Springbok coach - who has worked extensively with the experienced 33-year-old, two-time World Cup winner previously - wants to organise a loan agreement with the Cheetahs for his team's inaugural PRO16 campaign next year.

"Everyone knows that I've coached him a lot over the years, but he has a contract with the Cheetahs. There's nothing going on in this regard," White said on Thursday, ahead of the Bulls' Currie Cup opener against Western Province at Newlands on Saturday.

"I'm not sure how things work there going forward. What I'm sure of though is that Frans would like to play some form of rugby before the British & Irish Lions tour next year. That doesn't mean he's going to the Bulls, that we're going to bring him to us. 

"His details are in place (in Bloemfontein)."

The Bulls' director of rugby was even more emphatic about their other claim of the report that Cheetahs stand-in skipper and flanker, Junior Pokomela, is also on Loftus' radar.

"We've got enough loose forwards and I don't think trying to lure him here is going to help his career," said White.

"We have (former Junior Springbok star) Muller Uys in the senior squad who hasn't played much to date. Then there are juniors like WJ Steenkamp and Jaco Labuschagne that we're bringing through our ranks. I can't see us leapfrogging him over guys that we already have in our system."

Intriguingly, however, White didn't exactly put the longstanding rumour that Springbok and Ulster star Marcell Coetzee is coming to Pretoria to bed.

"I talk to Marcell as often as I can," he said with a wry smile.

"I ask him what it's like playing in Europe and how it's going at Ulster. The reality is that there are contracts in place.

"We're trying to build a team here and we're in a fortunate position that our shareholders are visionaries and want to do well. Of course we're talking to anyone who we think can add value and are close to their current deals expiring. 

"Remember, legally you can't talk to a guy while he's still under contract. With Marcell, we're maybe not talking to him, but talking about him with our board members and CEO. In the long-term, we want to create a special team."

Kick-off at Newlands is at 19:00 on Saturday.

Teams:

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Marcel van der Merwe, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Clinton Swart, 23 Marco Jansen van Vuren  

Western Province

TBA

