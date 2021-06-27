Jake White devastated for injured Aplon, career may be over

While his team held on for an important victory against the Pumas on Friday night, Jake White was clearly saddened by the serious injury sustained by fullback Gio Aplon during the match.

Aplon, who has just returned from a long layoff following an ACL injury, injured the same knee again during the clash.

White had nothing but praise for Aplon's efforts to return to the Bulls team following his first injury but said the chances of the fullback returning from this setback didn't look good.

"I got to say I feel for him, it doesn’t look good. He just wanted to get back on the field so badly. He worked hard, showed dedication, he lived here and spent every day he could in the gym with the rehab staff. He really wanted to be part of the team again," said White.

"At his age, if he’s out for another couple of months the chances of him coming back again are slim. I don’t want to be the prophet of doom, but I’ve been around the changing room enough to know that sometimes it ends like that. “You want to walk away holding a trophy above your head but sometimes you can’t write your script the way you want to," added White.

The Bulls mentor only had praise for Aplon, a player he felt could have played many more times for the Springboks.