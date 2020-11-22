1h ago

add bookmark

Jake White encouraged by Aimee Barrett-Theron's big step: All credit to her

Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Aimee Barrett-Theron and Embrose Papier (Gallo)
Aimee Barrett-Theron and Embrose Papier (Gallo)
  • Bulls mentor Jake White was encouraged by Aimee Barrett-Theron's officiating after she became the first woman to referee a top-level match in South African rugby.
  • The former Springbok coach was impressed by her willingness to embrace the pressure of a game featuring many internationals.
  • He hopes this is a major step towards a fruitful career for her.

Jake White lauded the composure shown by Aimee Barrett-Theron following her performance with the whistle in the Super Rugby Unlocked meeting between the Bulls and Pumas on Saturday.

The 33-year-old notably became the first woman referee to officiate a senior 15-man match in South African rugby.

The Bulls' director of rugby remarked tongue-in-cheek that she was "outstanding" in the first half, a clear reference to his team's dominance in that period as they established a 21-0 lead.

But White was quick to note the significance of her achievement.

"This was arguably the biggest game she's blown in her career to date, she admitted that herself," he said.

"She was officiating World Cup players in this game and several other internationals too. All credit to her, everyone's got to start somewhere."

READ | Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron makes South African rugby history in Bulls win

Barrett-Theron perhaps wasn't as vocal as some of her counterparts, but still made her presence count, notably telling the two front rows sternly after several reset scrums that "this isn't how we scrum, sort it out", while also lecturing young Bulls fullback David Kriel for an off-the-ball incident.

"Part of what we're doing in South African rugby is to develop new referees. Aimee's got to gain experience somewhere," said White.

"We've produced some of the best referees in the world and if this is one of her steps to becoming a great international referee, then fantastic."

The former Springbok coach also noted that she would've been under immense scrutiny.

"It must've been tough for her, particularly at the start. Forget what it's like to have been a young player make his debut, imagine being a woman referee going into a game where she's reffing some of the best players in the world.

"Some would've scrutinised her more than they do other referees. It was an interesting experience and credit to her."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Jimmy Stonehouse holds back tears after his Pumas' 'amazing' finish against Bulls
WATCH | Boy in tears after he meets his hero Pablo Matera, receives Pumas jersey
PRO16: Bulls have their sights on Frans Steyn - report
Read more on:
bullssuper rugby unlockedaimee barrett-theronjake whiterugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 9763 votes
Cricket
11% - 2609 votes
Football
19% - 4421 votes
Athletics
2% - 571 votes
Boxing
1% - 213 votes
Cycling
2% - 545 votes
Golf
5% - 1156 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1951 votes
Tennis
3% - 786 votes
Water sports
1% - 206 votes
American sports
1% - 292 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 746 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo