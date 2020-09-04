Jake White's plan to get best out of his two Springbok scrumhalves

One of Jake White's bigger challenges at the Bulls is to find a way for scrumhalves Embrose Papier and Ivan van Zyl to find form through intense competition.

Both players were capped as Springboks in 2018 but have failed to kick on since then.

White believes the key to unlocking their value is to embrace the fact that they have "uniquely different" skillsets.

How do you solve a problem like Embrose Papier and Ivan van Zyl?

Getting the best out of the two Springbok halfbacks, who featured under Rassie Erasmus back in 2018, has proven an immense challenge for the Bulls.

Much has been made of the duo's contrasting styles.

Papier is the game-breaker with healthy dose of pace and a solid kicking game.

Meanwhile, Van Zyl is perceived as the more old-fashioned game-manager, possibly lacking in excessive flair but highly dependable.

However, the potentially tantalising competition between the two has, to date, failed to materialise, with Papier publicly admitting previously that he suffered from a confidence crisis last year.

Van Zyl also mentioned at the start of the year that he's considering 2020 as a blank page.

However, as the upcoming domestic competition creeps closer, Jake White will attempt to solve the conundrum by embracing his scrumhalves' different natures.

"It's always nice to have two halfbacks that are internationals," the Bulls' director of rugby said in his latest video on the franchise's mobile app.

"I believe the answer to (getting the best out of them) is to acknowledge that they aren't the same type of player. One (Papier) has great running ability, the other (Van Zyl) has great passing ability. Both are very talented in their own way."

White's willingness to utilise both in a rotation system - like his predecessor Pote Human - suggests that the Bulls' pattern might become far more multi-faceted and adaptable that many would perceive to be the case.

"How will I use them? Obviously it will be a case of who we play against and what conditions we'll be confronted with," said White.

Another factor will be the other combinations that the former Springbok coach will attempt to test initially, particularly in the midfield.

"I believe there's a role for both of them in the team. What's nice for us is that they are uniquely different, which also helps us in terms of game analysis and not being too predictable when it comes to playing certain opposition."