15m ago

Japan-bound? Frans Steyn to decide on Cheetahs future

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Frans Steyn. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok Frans Steyn must decide if he wants to extend his contract at the Cheetahs.
  • Steyn has reportedly received an offer to join the Mitsubishi Sagamihara DynaBoars club.
  • Steyn previously played in Japan for the Toshiba Brave Lupus - from 2014-2016.

Veteran utility back Frans Steyn's future at the Cheetahs is unclear after renewed interest from Japan.

According to Rapport, Japanese outfit Mitsubishi Sagamihara DynaBoars have offer Steyn a deal for next season.

The report added that Steyn, who turned 35 on Saturday, will give a Cheetahs an answer on his future this week. It is believed that other Japanese clubs are also interested in his services.

Steyn's contract with the Cheetahs runs until the end of the season. The contribution that the Cheetahs get from SA Rugby for Steyn's services will also end then.

The Cheetahs are eager to keep Steyn in Bloemfontein, as his experience has proved vital in the team winning all nine of their Currie Cup games to date.

Steyn and fellow Springbok Ruan Pienaar, in particular, have been stalwarts for the Cheetahs this season.

Steyn, who boasts 72 Test caps, has been on the Cheetahs' books since 2020. He previously played in Japan for the Toshiba Brave Lupus (2014-2016).

Apart from two stints at the Sharks (2007-2009 and 2012-2015), Steyn also played in France for Racing Metro (2009-2012) and Montpellier (2016-2020).


