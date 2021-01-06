Currie Cup

1h ago

add bookmark

Japanese fitness guru the latest ace up Bulls' sleeve

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hitoshi Ipponsugi. (Bulls Rugby)
Hitoshi Ipponsugi. (Bulls Rugby)

Director of rugby Jake White has continued his evolution of the Bulls with the creation of a new position at the franchise.

The role is a first in South African rugby as Japanese fitness ace Hitoshi Ipponsugi becomes the franchise's new Head of Athletic Performance.

Ipponsugi, affectionately known as "Ippon" by his peers, has fast become a renown and respected figure in the Japanese Rugby industry over the past decade.

He studied Sports Coaching and Exercise Science at the University of Canberra. While in the Australian capital, he interned in the Strength and Conditioning department for the ACT Brumbies where he first encountered and engaged with White.

In 2013, he moved back to his country of birth where he accepted a role at Kubota Spears as the Athletic Performance coach.

A year-and-half later, he moved to the Mitsubishi Dynaboars filling the role of head of Strength and Conditioning, before becoming the head of Physical Performance at Toyota Verblitz in 2017.

While at Verblitz he was reunited and worked closely with White, who was then head coach. The pair synergised brilliantly and formed an amazing chemistry to get the best out of their players.

White welcomed Ipponsugi's arrival in Pretoria: "Ippon is a visionary and top of his field in my opinion, and we are honoured to have him join our system. As our head of Athletic Performance he will lead our esteemed team of conditioners and trainers, and be responsible for the overall conditioning and performance of our players. The most significant part of his role will be to ensure that the conditioning of the players seamlessly compliments the style of rugby we want to play at any given time."

Ipponsugi and his family spent the festive season in Pretoria, settling into their new home. He officially started his new role on 1 January 2021.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Lions: Van Rooyen is quiet mover among SA coaches
Bosch at 10, Willemse at 15 … script flipped again on flyhalf prodigies
Who are the new faces in the Bulls squad for the Lions clash?
Read more on:
bullscurrie cupjake whitehitoshi ipponsugipretoriarugby
loading... Live
South Africa 302/10 & 67/0
Sri Lanka 157/10 & 211/10
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 11042 votes
Cricket
12% - 3125 votes
Football
19% - 4943 votes
Athletics
2% - 657 votes
Boxing
1% - 259 votes
Cycling
2% - 623 votes
Golf
5% - 1356 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2247 votes
Tennis
3% - 882 votes
Water sports
1% - 236 votes
American sports
1% - 320 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 854 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo