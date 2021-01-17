Johan Goosen signs for Bulls - report

French-based Springbok flyhalf Johan Goosen has signed a three-year deal to join Jake White's Bulls, according to Afrikaans weekly newspaper Rapport.

The 28-year-old, who last played for the Boks at full-back against Wales in Cardiff in 2016 under then-coach Allister Coetzee, has been a much-sought-after target by Bulls director of rugby White.

Goosen is set to fill in the Morne Steyn void, when the 36-year-old Loftus legend's contract expires this year.

The Montpellier back is another in a long list of top billing acquisitions made by White since his arrival in Pretoria last year, the latest of which see Bok flank Marcell Coetzee and international scrumhalf Francois Hougaard joining in June.

The controversial Goosen retired in 2016 to force his way out of his then French club Racing 92, but returned in 2018 and played three matches for the Cheetahs before returning to France to play for Montpellier.

In November, he told French paper L'Equipe that he had made 'bad decisions' in his career but said he worked hard to get his career back on track.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff.