John Dobson tips JD Schickerling for Springbok recall

Stormers coach John Dobson believes it is high time that lock JD Schickerling earns a recall to the Springboks after his impressive performances recently.

Schickerling has bounced back from a career-threatening neck injury last year to re-establish himself as a vital cog in the Stormers machine.

And Dobson believes the 25-year-old is rediscovering the form that saw him called up to the Boks in 2018.

"JD, by his own admission, would agree that at the start of Super Rugby this year he stalled a bit," Dobson said.

"We have spoken about that. He was battling with a few injuries but it had nothing to do with his neck.

"The South African lock depth is incredible, but JD in his heart of hearts would agree that he didn't really kick the door down in 2019. He had the injuries. At the start of this year, I don't think he was at his best. During the Currie Cup last year, he also wasn't at his best. He has had problems with his shoulder and that's obviously devastating from a lineout, scrum and pretty much every point of view. He wouldn't put the blame anywhere else.

"I think he is back to where he was when he was selected for the 2018 Springbok tour, which is really exciting.

"There are a couple of factors, one of which is local locks. We don't know what the international season is going to look like. Also, you want as many Springboks playing in South Africa as possible and JD could be one of those.

"We spoke earlier this year, before lockdown, and the word we used was that he had stalled. This is his critical year to pick up his trajectory again, to become a top-class, international No 5 lock, which I have absolutely no doubt he is going to be. This year is critical for all sorts of reasons.

"It is a massive opportunity for him. What's great is that he seems to be taking it."

- TEAMtalk media