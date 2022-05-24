'Joyous' day for Cheetahs as Frans Steyn and Ruan Pienaar extend stays in Bloemfontein

The Cheetahs on Tuesday announced the extension of Frans Steyn and Ruan Pienaar's contracts at the franchise.

Yet CEO Ross van Reenen believes the real value of them staying lies in how it positively affects the rest of the team's recruitment and retention.

Steyn and Pienaar both have a burning desire to end their careers by being part of an "exciting new time" at the franchise.

The evergreen and influential Springbok duo, who have both been outstanding in the Free State's unbeaten run in the Currie Cup, agreed to stay in Bloemfontein until the end of 2023.

"It's a joyous day for us," Van Reenen said on Tuesday.

"We are delighted to have these players in our team. Ruan has been our anchor for some years now, our captain and Frans is the general at the back. He ensures things are happening and that opponents are disrupted. They've been a major factor for our success this season."

Yet the real bonus is what those two blue-chip names mean to the rest of the Cheetahs' retention and recruitment drive.

"They inspire our rookies. I'm firmly of the belief that we've managed to keep so many of our promising youngsters because of them being here," said Van Reenen.

"Also, I believe we'll be able to lure some very good younger players to us as well. It's like university. The best students or academics want to join the most prestigious institution. In rugby, that's down to the players you have here, and in Frans and Ruan, you have two of the best.

"You're already seeing that effect in terms of how many of our players we've managed to retain. To me, that's an indication of their impact as well as the coaching staff."

Steyn, who received lucrative offers overseas from Japan, is staying put because he believes the Cheetahs are turning over a new, exciting leaf.

"I just believe it's a really special time in Cheetahs rugby at the moment," said the burly Springbok midfielder.

"I want to be part of what's happening here. Personally, I want to win the Currie Cup with the Cheetahs."

The pragmatic Pienaar believes this could be his swansong as he turned 38 earlier this year.

"Never say never, but this is probably my final professional contract," said the experienced halfback.

"I'm still enjoying the game, enjoying the prep. If I still have a place in this team to provide value, I'd really want to end things where it all started. It's a privilege."



