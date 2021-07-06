Juan de Jongh on bench for Griquas clash, set for first WP appearance since 2016

Springbok centre Juan de Jongh is set to make his first appearance for Western Province since 2016 after being named on the bench for Wednesday's Currie Cup clash against Griquas at Cape Town Stadium.

The 33-year-old, who has 19 Test caps, has recently returned from a four-year stint at English Premiership club Wasps.

Centre Dan du Plessis, flank Nama Xaba and hooker JJ Kotze have all returned from injury, meanwhile, and will start.

There are six changes in total to the starting line-up that will face the Kimberley side in a clash which kicks off at 15:45 on Wednesday.

Rikus Pretorius shifts to outside centre to partner Du Plessis in midfield while Godlen Masimla is at scrumhalf in the other change to the backline.

There are two new flanks in the fit-again Xaba and Johan du Toit, who comes in for the injured Hacjivah Dayimani.

The other two changes are in the front row, with tighthead prop Sazi Sandi making his first start of the campaign alongside Kotze.

The extended replacements bench also includes lock JD Schickerling.

Western Province coach John Dobson said that the focus for his team is on putting together an accurate performance in all departments.

"We know that we can raise our game in a number of areas and we are excited to see what some of the players coming in can add against what will be a motivated Griquas side," he said.

"The key for us will be to execute our gameplan as clinically as possible to take some winning momentum into our break for the game against the British and Irish Lions next week."

Teams:

Western Province

15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Rikus Pretorius, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes (from): 16 Reinach Venter, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Niel Otto, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Abner van Reenen, 24 Andre-Hugo Venter, 25 Justin Basson, 26 Juan de Jongh

Griquas

TBA