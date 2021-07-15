Currie Cup

JUST IN | Lions-Cheetahs Currie Cup game cancelled after Free Staters voice safety fears

Despite assurances of safety and even a willingness to compromise, the Lions and Cheetahs' Currie Cup clash on Saturday has been cancelled.

An official SA Rugby media release on Wednesday stated that the fixture was still slated to be fulfilled, but the Lions were informed at approximately 13:30 on Thursday that the men from Bloemfontein had objected to travelling to Johannesburg.

Rudolf Straeuli, the Lions' chief executive, confirmed the news at what was supposed to be the Lions' team announcement, adding that safety concerns was the primary reason for the Cheetahs pulling out.

Ellis Park, situated in Doornfontein, is located near the Johannesburg CBD and is in close proximity to areas that have been affected by the #UnrestSA riots.

The Lions were willing to play the fixture in Bloemfontein, but this suggestion was rejected by the Cheetahs.

