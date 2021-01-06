Currie Cup

Kickers on song as Bulls hold off Lions at Loftus

Craig Taylor
Chris Smith
Chris Smith

The Bulls have beaten the Lions 22-15 in a hard-fought Currie Cup encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday afternoon.

AS IT HAPPENED | BULLS vs LIONS

The first half saw the Lions run into a 9-0 lead by the 18th minute thanks to the trusty boot of fullback Tiaan Swanepoel.

But the Bulls slowly clawed their way back into the contest with their own sharpshooter, flyhalf Chris Smith succeeding with four attempts at goal as the home side led 12-9 at the break. 

The only try of the match came in the 46th minute thanks to Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier who forced his way over from a scrum near the Lions' line.

Smith converted as the Bulls led by 19-9. 

Swanepoel's prodigious boot cut the lead to just seven points with another successful penalty in the 60th minute for the Lions.

The Lions fullback then added another monster effort of around 57m in the 66th minute to bring the score to 19-15 after the Bulls were penalised for offside at a scrum.

Despite the Lions trying their utmost to breach the Bulls' defence, it was the home side that extended their lead when a collapsed scrum from the Lions allowed veteran Morne Steyn to slot a penalty to push the score out to 22-15 with just three minutes left in the encounter.

A Marco van Staden yellow card after the hooter gave the Lions some hope as they secured a lineout 5m from the Bulls line.

But a poor lineout allowed the home side to claim the ball and Steyn cleared to touch to confirm the Bulls' victory.

The same two teams will now meet in the semi-finals of the 2020/21 Currie Cup next weekend.

Scorers

Bulls: 22 (12)

Try: Embrose Papier

Conversion: Chris Smith

Penalties: Chris Smith (4), Morne Steyn

Lions (15) (9)

Penalties: Tiaan Swanepoel (5)

Teams

Lions

15 Tiaan Swanepoel; 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Burger Odendaal, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan; 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 André Warner; 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 21 Ross Cronjé, 22 Wandisile Simelane, 23 Francke Horn

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Jay-Cee Nel, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Chris Smith. 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jan Uys, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Erasmus, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Marcel van der Merwe, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Ivan van Zyl, 21 Morné Steyn, 22 Arno Botha 23 Tim Agaba

