Bulls light up Loftus to keep slim Currie Cup playoff hopes alive

A power failure, followed by a generator failure in Tshwane, plunged the Bulls and Griffons Currie Cup clash into darkness on Friday night, but after a long delay, the home side turned on the style and ran out 64-33 winners to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.



With the Bulls leading 21-11 in the 31st minute, the lights at Loftus Versveld failed as the sunset over the famous venue.

The Bulls were in control for much of the first half before the delay, thanks to converted tries from David Kriel, Steadman Gans, and Nizaam Carr.

The Griffons scored a try through Duan Pretorius, while Jaywinn Juries kicked two penalties.

When the players returned, the Griffons were first to score as Pretorius registered his second of the match.

With Jurie adding a conversion, the Griffons had suddenly cut the Bulls' lead to 21-18.

Carr and Cornal Hendricks combined as the former Springbok winger extended the home side's lead to 26-18 just before the break.

The second half saw further tries for the Bulls by Marcel Coetzee (2), Kriel (2), Embrose Papier, and Mornay Smith, while Goosen added four conversions.

Juries kicked a penalty for the Griffons, while they were also awarded a penalty try late on and scored a further try through replacement Dandre Delport.

Scorers:

Bulls: 64 (26)

Tries: David Kriel (3), Steadman Gans, Nizaam Carr, Cornal Hendricks, Marcell Coetzee (2), Embrose Papier, Mornay Smith

Conversions: Johan Goosen (7)

Griffons: 33 (18)

Tries: Duan Pretorius (2), Penalty try, Dandre Delport

Conversion: Jaywinn Juries

Penalties: Jaywinn Juries (3)

Teams

Bulls

15 Johan Goosen, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Chris Barend Smit, 11 David Kriel, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Janko Swanepoel, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

Substitutes: 16 Simphiwe Matanzima, 17 Joe van Zyl, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Reinhardt Ludwig, 20 Mihlali Mosi, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Sibongile Novuka, 23 Wandisile Simelane.

Griffons

15 Duan Pretorius, 14 Domenic Smit, 13 Carel-Jan Coetzee, 12 Marquit September, 11 Randy Fielies, 10 Robbie Petzer, 9 Jaywinn Juries, 8 Sokuphumla Xakalashe, 7 Thomas Ongera, 6 Thato Mavundla, 5 Michael Benadie, 4 Rian Olivier, 3 Doctor Booysen, 2 Hendrik van Schoor, 1 Xolani Jacobs

Substitutes: 16 Dandre Delport, 17 Stephan de Jager, 18 Buhle Nojekwa, 19 Wikus Nieuwenhuis, 20 Ludio Williams, 21 Jean Pretorius, 22 Keanu Vers, 23 Duren Hoffman, 24 Curtly Thomas, 25 Chadley Wenn, 26 Ethan Williams



