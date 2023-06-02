2h ago

Share

Bulls light up Loftus to keep slim Currie Cup playoff hopes alive

accreditation
Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fans at Loftus Versfeld (Gallo)
Fans at Loftus Versfeld (Gallo)

A power failure, followed by a generator failure in Tshwane, plunged the Bulls and Griffons Currie Cup clash into darkness on Friday night, but after a long delay, the home side turned on the style and ran out 64-33 winners to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

With the Bulls leading 21-11 in the 31st minute, the lights at Loftus Versveld failed as the sunset over the famous venue.

The Bulls were in control for much of the first half before the delay, thanks to converted tries from David Kriel, Steadman Gans, and Nizaam Carr. 

The Griffons scored a try through Duan Pretorius, while Jaywinn Juries kicked two penalties.

When the players returned, the Griffons were first to score as Pretorius registered his second of the match.

With Jurie adding a conversion, the Griffons had suddenly cut the Bulls' lead to 21-18. 

Carr and Cornal Hendricks combined as the former Springbok winger extended the home side's lead to 26-18 just before the break.

The second half saw further tries for the Bulls by Marcel Coetzee (2), Kriel (2), Embrose Papier, and Mornay Smith, while Goosen added four conversions. 

Juries kicked a penalty for the Griffons, while they were also awarded a penalty try late on and scored a further try through replacement Dandre Delport. 

Scorers:

Bulls: 64 (26)

Tries: David Kriel (3), Steadman Gans, Nizaam Carr, Cornal Hendricks, Marcell Coetzee (2), Embrose Papier, Mornay Smith

Conversions: Johan Goosen (7)

Griffons: 33 (18)

Tries: Duan Pretorius (2), Penalty try, Dandre Delport

Conversion: Jaywinn Juries  

Penalties: Jaywinn Juries (3)

Teams

Bulls

15 Johan Goosen, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Chris Barend Smit, 11 David Kriel, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Janko Swanepoel, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

Substitutes: 16 Simphiwe Matanzima, 17 Joe van Zyl, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Reinhardt Ludwig, 20 Mihlali Mosi, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Sibongile Novuka, 23 Wandisile Simelane.

Griffons

15 Duan Pretorius, 14 Domenic Smit, 13 Carel-Jan Coetzee, 12 Marquit September, 11 Randy Fielies, 10 Robbie Petzer, 9 Jaywinn Juries, 8 Sokuphumla Xakalashe, 7 Thomas Ongera, 6 Thato Mavundla, 5 Michael Benadie, 4 Rian Olivier, 3 Doctor Booysen, 2 Hendrik van Schoor, 1 Xolani Jacobs

Substitutes: 16 Dandre Delport, 17 Stephan de Jager, 18 Buhle Nojekwa, 19 Wikus Nieuwenhuis, 20 Ludio Williams, 21 Jean Pretorius, 22 Keanu Vers, 23 Duren Hoffman, 24 Curtly Thomas, 25 Chadley Wenn, 26 Ethan Williams


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blue bullsgriffonscurrie cuprugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Sat 03 Jun 23 17:00 PM (SAST)
Airlink Pumas
Airlink Pumas
Toyota Cheetahs XV
Toyota Cheetahs XV
Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela
SuperSport
Sat 03 Jun 23 19:05 PM (SAST)
Cell C Sharks XV
Cell C Sharks XV
Fidelity ADT Lions
Fidelity ADT Lions
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
Fri 09 Jun 23 14:00 PM (SAST)
NovaVit Griffons
NovaVit Griffons
Fidelity ADT Lions
Fidelity ADT Lions
Down Touch Investments Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Fri 02 Jun 23
Vodacom Blue Bulls
Vodacom Blue Bulls 64
NovaVit Griffons
NovaVit Griffons 33
Fri 02 Jun 23
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
The Windhoek Draught Griquas 38
DHL Western Province
DHL Western Province 29
Sat 27 May 23
Airlink Pumas
Airlink Pumas 17
Vodacom Blue Bulls
Vodacom Blue Bulls 24
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo