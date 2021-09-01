Lions add 3 former Springboks to their coaching staff

The Lions on Wednesday confirmed the additions of three former Springboks to bolster their coaching setup ahead of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

After finishing bottom of the Currie Cup standings, there were rumours that Ivan van Rooyen would be sacked as head coach but he has remained at the helm.

He will, however, be assisted by former Springboks Albert Van den Berg (forwards and lineouts coach), Ricardo Loubscher (backline, attack and skills coach) and Jaque Fourie (defence coach).

Van den Berg was recently the assistant coach at Griquas, Loubscher is a former Springbok assistant coach, while Fourie was previously the defence coach at the Western Force and USA Eagles.

The trio will join former Bok prop Julian Redelinghuys, who is already employed as the Lions' scrum guru.

"These are exciting times for the Lions ahead of the URC competition. As we embark on our debut season in Europe, we look forward to exposing our players and coaching staff to what will surely be a competitive environment," Lions CEO Rudolf Straueli said in a statement.



"We are particularly excited to welcome fresh ideas, experience and value our new coaches will bring to our setup as we begin preparations before jetting off in a few weeks. We wish the players and management all the best as they begin their preparations."

Straueli called on Lions fans to back their team ahead of the European competition.

"It's been a challenging year, and we have taken a few learnings from those experiences. We now more than ever encourage our fans and supporters to get behind their team as we prepare to face tough opposition abroad and at home."

The Lions kick off their URC campaign with four away fixtures against Zebre (24 September), Scarlets (1 October), Glasgow Warriors (9 October) and Ulster (15 October).