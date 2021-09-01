Currie Cup

23m ago

add bookmark

Lions add 3 former Springboks to their coaching staff

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Albert Van den Berg. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Albert Van den Berg. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The Lions on Wednesday confirmed the additions of three former Springboks to bolster their coaching setup ahead of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

After finishing bottom of the Currie Cup standings, there were rumours that Ivan van Rooyen would be sacked as head coach but he has remained at the helm.

He will, however, be assisted by former Springboks Albert Van den Berg (forwards and lineouts coach), Ricardo Loubscher (backline, attack and skills coach) and Jaque Fourie (defence coach).

Van den Berg was recently the assistant coach at Griquas, Loubscher is a former Springbok assistant coach, while Fourie was previously the defence coach at the Western Force and USA Eagles.

The trio will join former Bok prop Julian Redelinghuys, who is already employed as the Lions' scrum guru.

"These are exciting times for the Lions ahead of the URC competition. As we embark on our debut season in Europe, we look forward to exposing our players and coaching staff to what will surely be a competitive environment," Lions CEO Rudolf Straueli said in a statement.

"We are particularly excited to welcome fresh ideas, experience and value our new coaches will bring to our setup as we begin preparations before jetting off in a few weeks. We wish the players and management all the best as they begin their preparations."

Straueli called on Lions fans to back their team ahead of the European competition.

"It's been a challenging year, and we have taken a few learnings from those experiences. We now more than ever encourage our fans and supporters to get behind their team as we prepare to face tough opposition abroad and at home."

The Lions kick off their URC campaign with four away fixtures against Zebre (24 September), Scarlets (1 October), Glasgow Warriors (9 October) and Ulster (15 October).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lionscurrie cupunited rugby championshipalbert van den bergrudolf straueliivan van rooyenherman mostertricardo laubscherjaque fouriejulian redelinghuysjohannesburgrugby
Fixtures
Fri 03 Sep 21 19:00 PM (SAST)
Vodacom Bulls
DHL Western Province
Loftus Versfeld
Sat 04 Sep 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
Cell C Sharks
Tafel Lager Griquas
Jonsson Kings Park
Sat 11 Sep 21 02:00 AM (SAST)
TBC
TBC
TBC
View More
Results
Sat 28 Aug 21
Cell C Sharks 24
DHL Western Province 35
Sat 28 Aug 21
Vodacom Bulls 39
Toyota Cheetahs 36
Sat 28 Aug 21
Tafel Lager Griquas 13
New Nation Pumas 13
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Vodacom Bulls
12
8
49
2. Cell C Sharks
12
5
40
3. Tafel Lager Griquas
12
5
35
4. DHL Western Province
12
6
35
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo