Lions confident of making right calls if foul weather is around again

The Lions are fully aware they might have to take all points on offer against Western Province on Saturday given the threat of foul weather in the summer months.

Head coach Ivan van Rooyen has invested in a few talks this week to make sure the on-field decision-makers are on the same page.

Skipper Elton Jantjies hopes the composure they showed in the win over Griquas is on show again.

Three or seven points?



One of rugby's most common on-field decisions has now been given added significance since last weekend's Currie Cup meeting between Griquas and the Lions was suspended after 48 minutes due to lightning.

It's the second fixture since local rugby's resumption - the Bulls walked away with a comprehensive 39-6 victory over the Stormers in Super Rugby Unlocked after 62 minutes - to have ended prematurely because of foul weather and emphasises the risk of playing the game during the summer months.

Given how important a 15-minute spurt either side of half-time of points proved in the Lions beating the Peacock Blues by 20-17, taking every scoring opportunity is a talking point ahead of their crunch encounter against Western Province at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Will the Lions remain true to their attacking roots or be more open to kicking for posts?

Teams: Lions 15 Tiaan Swanepoel, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole



Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 21 Roelof Smit, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Dan Kriel





Western Province



15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff



Substitutes (from): 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 David Meihuizen, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Johan du Toit, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Tristan Leyds, 24 Jaco Coetzee, 25 Kade Wolhuter, 26 Rikus Pretorius



"That's an interesting question," said Ivan van Rooyen, the Lions' head coach.

"It will still hinge on what our situation in the match is, where are we? Are we under pressure? We actually had a pretty in-depth discussion with the senior players about making the right on-field calls.

"We've definitely talked a lot about what to do if the weather is wet. It's part of our planning and decision-making. We're now very aware of the weather risks of playing in December and that first-half will be a cracker.

"I'm very confident though that the players have a clear picture of what's expected of them and what decisions we need to make during a game."

While the Lions are first to admit that their opening 20 minutes in Kimberley bordered on awful, they perhaps didn't receive enough credit for the comeback effort that saw them gain an all-important lead before the storm.

"We had a good look at that game and we weren't proud of that start. Coach Ivan was actually quite hard on us, but we fixed things," said captain Elton Jantjies.

"The response we showed after falling behind was very encouraging. Certain players took immediate responsibility and we had many leaders on the field once we recovered from our start. I thought we played a well-balanced game before the storm came."

However, the sheer composure shown in mounting that fightback will put the Lions in good stead, particularly in high-stakes match that many agree could be defined by desperation.

"We've reached a stage of the campaign where every team is keen to step up. Province want to make sure they atone for last week's loss against the Bulls and we're a team that's a bit short on overall game-time," said Van Rooyen.

"I think it's fair to say we're both desperate. They'll definitely come out fighting and we've planned for it. We're in the sprint phase of the campaign, so we're up for it."

Kick-off is at 19:00.