Currie Cup

1h ago

add bookmark

Lions guru on troublesome rucks: Paint the picture a ref wants to see

Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Philip Lemmer trains the breakdown with Willem Alberts (Gallo Images)
Philip Lemmer trains the breakdown with Willem Alberts (Gallo Images)
  • Lions assistant coach Philip Lemmer believes teams shouldn't focus on trying to master the troublesome breakdown interpretations.
  • Instead, the collisions and rucks guru says the team is equipping the players with tools to "paint the picture" that referees want to see as each's interpretations differ.
  • Lemmer hopes the Lions can harness the momentum created from two consecutive victories to push for a play-off berth.

Philip Lemmer, the Lions' rucks and collisions coach, is sceptical over whether local teams have truly tamed the beast that is the new breakdown interpretations.

Super Rugby Unlocked's earlier rounds were riddled with teams conceding a litany of penalties at the breakdown as the players struggled to adapt to referees who are now expected to improve the flow of the game as pertinently as possible.

While the situation improved over time, Lemmer argues that the sheer complexity of those laws means it's perhaps better to get a picture of what a relevant referee wants than attempting to master the laws overall.

"The breakdown is such a technical area with so many pitfalls," said the former national wrestler.

"A player comes in at an angle and he gets penalised. He falls awkwardly and can't roll away - penalised. Or doesn't stretch his arms long enough, gets blown. It's those technical stuff that makes things difficult for teams because it means a penalty can go either way because of the way the referee saw it."

As a result, feedback from the arbiters is key.

"What we've found is that if one works hand-in-hand with the referees, you become more aware of the picture that they are seeing," said Lemmer.

"And if you equip your players weekly to paint the picture that the referees want to see, the risk of being penalised decreases and the chance of keeping the ball becomes bigger."

The Lions were reasonably successful in that mission already in Unlocked, winning 93% of their rucks and have been disciplined to date in the Currie Cup too.

That bodes well for the crucial period that lies ahead, starting with Saturday's trip to Bloemfontein to face the Cheetahs.

"Given that we lost three matches by close margins to our (fellow PRO Rugby franchises), it was important for us to win against a big team at home, which we did against Western Province," said Lemmer.

"We now have some momentum, we need to keep it now. It won't be easy with teams like the Cheetahs, Sharks and Bulls left, but I really believe the last two weeks' victories have given us an ideal platform to really make a push for a play-off spot."

Kick-off in Bloemfontein is at 16:30. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bok centre hit with 4-week ban
WP coach responds to player exodus rumours: 'Siya to Sharks thing is just smoke'
Japan star Goromaru, who helped floor Springboks, to retire in 2021
Read more on:
lionsphilip lemmerellis parkrugby
loading... Live
Olympiakos Piraeus 0
FC Porto 1
View More
loading... Live
Manchester City 0
Marseille 0
View More
loading... Live
Inter Milan 0
Shakhtar Donetsk 0
View More
loading... Live
Real Madrid 2
Borussia Monchengladbach 0
View More
loading... Live
RB Salzburg 0
Atletico Madrid 1
View More
loading... Live
Bayern Munich 0
Lokomotiv Moscow 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10438 votes
Cricket
11% - 2862 votes
Football
19% - 4696 votes
Athletics
2% - 620 votes
Boxing
1% - 240 votes
Cycling
2% - 574 votes
Golf
5% - 1255 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2091 votes
Tennis
3% - 838 votes
Water sports
1% - 222 votes
American sports
1% - 305 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 801 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo