2h ago

Lions name settled line-up for Sharks clash

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen. (Gallo Images)
Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen opted for consistency when he named his team for Saturday's Currie Cup clash against the Sharks in Johannesburg.

Van Rooyen's aim is to pick the same starting XV which beat the Cheetahs 39-23 in Bloemfontein last week but there are two injury concerns that resulted in two players being bracketed on the team list.

Loosehead prop Sti Sithole and flank Vincent Tshituka both have niggling injuries and will undergo late fitness tests. Should they not be cleared, Dylan Smith and Wilhelm van der Sluys will move into the starting line-up.

Also back in the mix are Burger Odendaal and Jamba Ulengo, who should both take to the field as impact players off the bench.

Saturday's clash at Ellis Park is scheduled for 19:00.

Teams:

Lions

15 Tiaan Swanepoel, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka/Wilhelm van der Sluys, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole/Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Burger Odendaal, 23 Jamba Ulengo

Sharks

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John Hubert-Meyer, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 James Venter, 21 Phepsi Buthelezi, 22 Jaden Hendrikse, 23 Jeremy Ward

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

