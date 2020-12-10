Little surprise factor in Sharks-Bulls battle as both boast settled templates

Fittingly for a top-of-the-table clash, both the Sharks and Bulls admit that they know exactly what to expect from each other.

The teams have both cultivated distinct game-plans that are executed reasonably ruthlessly.

Yet, despite the lack of a surprise factor, knowing an opponent's game-plan doesn't mean one will necessarily counter it.

The Sharks know exactly what to expect from the Bulls in their top-of-the-table Currie Cup clash at King's Park on Saturday night.



But knowing an opponent doesn't mean one knows how to combat him.

"Yeah, I don't think there's a lot of mystery," said Sean Everitt, the Sharks' head coach.

"The Bulls have a really good set-piece and the personnel they've recruited during the lockdown break means they have a formidable pack now."

Jake White, the Bulls' director of rugby, has indeed embraced his team's historic DNA by cultivating a relatively simple game-plan focused on power and precision.

But their free-scoring nature in the current campaign has illustrated that there are more strings to the bow than just a dominant pack.

"They've combined the forwards and backs well and scored some good tries, using their sevens players to good effect," said Everitt.

"When you talk about the Bulls, you're talking about a team that plays a good 15-man brand of rugby."

The Durbanites drew the early brunt of the Bulls' resurgence in succumbing to a 14-41 loss at Loftus in Super Rugby Unlocked, but have since then maintained a six-match unbeaten streak.

While that run is impressive on paper, there have been a close shave or two, a fact that will actually inspire them as they'll be safe in the knowledge that they can still improve.

"We were convincingly beaten at Loftus. We're certainly a lot better because we learnt a lot from that game," said Everitt.

"We've been winning weekly and found a way with some of the adversity that we've had to face in terms of Covid-19 and injuries.

"Our performances haven't been consistent, but we've importantly put together good passages in certain stages of games. We still need to deliver a 80-minute performance and it's something we're striving for. We all know what's going to be required to win."

Ironically, White believes their hosts - who have notably employed a relentless kicking game that keeps them out of their own half - also don't exactly boast a surprise factor.

"The Sharks have definitely developed a lot," he said.

"I don't think they've exactly changed much, they're just doing it a lot better. They don't play rugby in their half, they kick the ball to you and wait for you to make mistakes."

The expected damp conditions on Saturday will admittedly favour such an approach, though the confidence oozing out of the Bulls camp means there won't be a lot of trepidation.

"We take a lot of confidence from our previous two games against them. We're just looking forward to it. It's No 1 versus No 2, this is where you get measured," said White.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Manie Libbok, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Phepsi Buthelezi, 22 Jaden Hendrikse, 23 Jeremy Ward

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Marco Jansen van Vuren