Currie Cup

1h ago

Lukhanyo Am: Rising Sharks 'starting to do the small things right'

Heinz Schenk
Lukhanyo Am (Gallo)
  • Whether it's been pretty or not, the Sharks' unbeaten streak has put them in a prime position to challenge for Currie Cup glory.
  • Skipper Lukhanyo Am hopes last weekend's stirring win over the Bulls in particular will prove a springboard for them regaining their pre-lockdown form.
  • Appropriately, their next opponents, the Lions, are similarly improving on a weekly basis.

The how is irrelevant, but it's undeniable that the Sharks' five-match unbeaten streak has put them firmly back in the running for Currie Cup glory.

Last weekend's nervy if nonetheless stirring 32-29 victory over the Bulls in particular suggests that Sean Everitt's charges are on the cusp of regaining the form that saw them top this year's Super Rugby log before Covid-19 struck.

And with influential skipper and Springbok stalwart Lukhanyo Am back in the mix from injury, their prospects merely seem rosier.

"We're starting to do the small things right," he said, ahead of the Sharks' trip to Ellis Park to face the Lions on Saturday.

"We've tried to steadily build momentum by adopting a typical week-by-week attitude. We're slowly getting where we want to be."

Given how other teams have faltered badly following bye weeks in a distinctly stop-start season, it was particularly notable how well the Sharks used their break to engineer the potentially significant result against Jake White's troops.

"It was definitely an important result, especially since we came off a bye," said Am.

"The boys were nice and refreshed. I was very happy with how we managed to pull off that result. We've been together for some time now and the impact players came off the bench to close off the game for us.

"It's probably still a work-on for us to deliver a 80-minute performance because against the Bulls we have a dip at the start of the second half before we managed to pull it off."

Rather fittingly, the Sharks' latest assignment is against a team that probably shares the mantle with them as the Currie Cup's most improved team.

Consecutive victories over Western Province and the Cheetahs have not only reaffirmed the Lions' attacking prowess, but also showcased a newfound grunt.

It certainly doesn't look like an easy fixture for the Sharks though they will be emboldened by recent successes in Doornfontein.

"It will be another exciting game. We know they're a good side that likes to keep possession and keep the ball moving," said Am.

"We'll have to bring their A-game. They're a team on the rise after earlier disappointment. They'll be a tough nut to crack." 

