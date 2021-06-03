Midweek games for Currie Cup as SA Rugby confirms 2021 provincial schedule

The Currie Cup Premier and First Divisions will start on the weekend of 18/19 June.

Both competitions will feature seven provincial teams.



A number of midweek games have been scheduled.



SA Rugby on Thursday confirmed its provincial competitions for the 2021 season.

The Currie Cup will be back to normal, with South Africa's 14 provincial unions contesting the Premier and First Divisions, while the governing body also confirmed new competitions for the provincial Under-20 teams after last year's Covid-19 interruption.

The Currie Cup Premier Division will again feature seven teams over a double round of action, with a number of midweek games scheduled, while the First Division, also consisting of seven teams, returns to the local rugby calendar after being cancelled last year.

Both Currie Cup competitions are scheduled to kick off on the weekend of 18/19 June.

The Premier Division will see the Bulls defend their title against the Sharks, Western Province, Lions, Cheetahs, Pumas and Griquas. The top four teams on the log at the end of the league phase will qualify for the semi-finals, followed by the final on Saturday, 11 September.

In the opening round, the Lions travel to Nelspruit to face the Pumas, Griquas and the Sharks clash in Kimberley, and the Bulls host Western Province in a north-south derby in Pretoria. The Cheetahs have a bye.

Currie Cup Premier Division fixtures

The First Division will consist of Boland, Border, Eastern Province, Griffons, Leopards, South Western Districts Eagles and Valke. They will take each other on over a single round, culminating with the final on 14 August.

Eastern Province take on the Leopards, SWD face the Valke and Border start with a tough match against the Griffons in the first round, while the Boland Kavaliers have a bye.

Currie Cup First Division fixtures

Other tournaments scheduled to take place are two Under-20 series, with the provinces competing in the Cup and Shield competitions, and Women's First Division, which is scheduled to start on Saturday, 12 June.

This competition will be played over a single round with the Cheetahs, Griffons, Griquas, Leopards, Lions, Limpopo Blue Bulls, Pumas, SWD and Valke split into two pools. The two pool winners will contest the First Division final, which will be played as a curtain raiser to the Premier Division final on 17 July.

The U20 Cup competition - played over a single round of matches starting on 7 August - will be contested by the Bulls, Cheetahs, Eastern Province, Leopards, Lions, Sharks and Western Province, with the final scheduled for 2 October.

Griquas, Pumas, Griffons, Valke, Border, SWD, Boland and Limpopo will play for the U20 Shield, split up in two pools over a single round, starting on 28 August, concluding with the final on 25 September.

Plans to host the SA Rugby Youth Weeks are also in the pipeline and will be announced in due course.

"It has been very difficult to plan for the new season in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a number of variables may yet change our plans, but we are very pleased to see the return of the Carling Currie Cup First Division and the women’s leagues after a blank 2020 for them," SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said in a statement.



"Numerous factors, such as the double round Currie Cup Premier Division, potential overlapping of competitions and the Lions Series, where four of our provincial teams have to go into bio-bubbles as a requirement, meant that we had to opt for midweek games.

"I'd like to commend the union CEOs and coaches for working so hard on numerous calls with our Rugby Department to produce a workable schedule despite all the challenges, which includes a very full roster for the remainder of the season, as well as our broadcast partner for getting on-board with these plans in an extraordinary season."

Rassie Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, added: "It's a very big year for our elite men with the a full Test season, including the series against the British & Irish Lions, while our top women have already set their sights on next year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

"We believe we have been able to build a schedule to give them the best preparation we can in the circumstances. It has been a challenge, but later this season we will be in a position where we've been able to phase all our provincial teams - men, women and U20s - back into action."