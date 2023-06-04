Mongalo's Sharks worked into Currie Cup semi-final shape after 'highly stressful' Lions win

Sharks coach Joey Mongalo said they received the right kind of work out from the Lions after securing a home Currie Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The Sharks came back from a 14-0 deficit to win 29-21 at Kings Park, booking their last four place with a match to spare.

The Sharks face WP in Cape Town on Saturday in their final round robin game before a home semi-final at Kings Park a week later.

Sharks head coach Joey Mongalo says his team won’t get a better work out ahead of the Currie Cup semi-final in a fortnight after their come-from-behind win over the Lions at Kings Park on Saturday night.

The Sharks clawed back from a 14-0 first half deficit to square the scoreboard at the break before grabbing the lead in the second half through prop Ntuthuko Mchunu, only to lose it again when Sanele Nohamba struck against his former side.

With the score precariously placed at 21-21 each in the second half, Mchunu dotted down again for his second try of the match before Nevaldo Fleurs’ late penalty sealed a 29-21 Sharks victory.

With it, the Sharks reclaimed the top Currie Cup log spot from the Cheetahs, who briefly led the standings after beating the Pumas earlier, and secured a home semi-final with one league round remaining.

"Highly stressful," said Mongalo after the match.

"We said before the game how the Lions have been together for a long time, they’ve got a good coaching staff and they’re desperate and they showed that. I want to compliment them; (Lions head coach) Mziwakhe Nkosi is a very good friend and coach.

"They gave us the perfect prep for a semi-final because I don’t think it can be tougher than being 14-0 down against a very desperate team that’s fighting to stay alive in the competition.

"It’s probably the best practice – I say that respectfully – that we could have had for a semi-final."

Mongalo said their half-time message hit a positive tone after they found a way to stay in the game despite not finding their rhythm until the last 12 minutes of the half, wherein hooker Fezokuhle Mbatha and Aphelele Fassi scored to draw them level.

"The message was quite positive at half-time because we didn’t play the best rugby in the first half but we managed to get the score to 14-all," said Mongalo.

"We just repeated what we’ve said at half-time, that if we can apply what we’re supposed to apply, we should be OK. We didn’t apply it and we were still 14-all at half-time, so that was an encouraging message.

"It was also a challenge on how they want the rest of the season to go. That was left in their hands to decide and they clearly decided the right thing."

The former Lions and Bulls defence coach also credited his captain Reniel Hugo’s leadership, whom he said shared the same kind of thinking – a coach-captain synergy proven to work wonders in past successful rugby teams.

Mongalo said: "I’d say that I’m proud of the character and the leadership shown.

"Reniel Hugo is one of the best leaders and men I’ve ever met. When things get tough on the field, I know that him and I think alike and he’s got a way, using his quiet leadership, to get the team going.

"We’ve got quite a few guys in that space who help lead the guys on the field: Hugo, Lionel (Cronje) and Tiaan (Fourie).

"I think they also showed desperation. It’s one thing to have a team [motto] but you have to show it and live it out.

"And these are things we’re going to have to remind each other of in the next three weeks to come."

The Sharks face Western Province in Cape Town on Saturday in a quest to keep top spot and earn a potential home final should they get there.



