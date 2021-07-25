Move over, Rassie! Bulls field a familiar face as 'waterboy' in Currie Cup clash

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has made waves in recent weeks by operating as the on-field 'waterboy' whenever the Springboks or South Africa 'A' have been playing.

With Jacques Nienaber now the national head coach, Erasmus moved into his director role after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Many thought that would mean a more 'hands-off' approach when it came to the Boks, but that clearly hasn't been the case and Erasmus was on the pitch at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday as his side fell to a 22-17 loss to the British & Irish Lions.

Then, in Sunday's Currie Cup match at Loftus, the Bulls also fielded a familiar face in a 'water' bib for their clash against the Lions.

One man who was missing for the Springboks in that first Test was Duane Vermeulen.

The No 8, considered one of the Boks' most powerful weapons, is currently recovering from having ankle surgery and it is not clear whether he will play any part in the British Lions series.

On Sunday, though, the 35-year-old affectionately known as 'Thor' was at Loftus, on his feet and mobile, carrying drinks for his Bulls team-mates.

Erasmus and Nienaber will be hopeful that, somehow, the 2019 World Cup final man-of-the-match is on his way back to the green and gold quicker than expected.