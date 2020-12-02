New Bulls star Walt Steenkamp banking on Cheetahs doing 'strange new things'

Walt Steenkamp has little doubt the Cheetahs will have a few tricks up the sleeve when the Bulls take them on this weekend.

Walt Steenkamp's excellent start to life at Loftus has just served to emphasise what a smart buy he's been for Jake White, the Bulls' director of rugby.



The value of his presence will merely skyrocket on Saturday when his new team-mates meet his previous ones, the Cheetahs, in the Currie Cup.

The 25-year-old was one of the bedrocks of the Free Staters' pack, meaning he'd be able to provide some useful inside knowledge.

However, a wily operator like Hawies Fourie and his gifted forwards guru, Corniel van Zyl, won't roll over that easily.

"The Cheetahs always have a plan. They're a difficult team to play against,” said Steenkamp.



“They know (fellow former Cheetah) Sintu Manjezi and I are here, so they have to change a few things, and I'm sure they will. They have good coaching staff, and Corniel is a master in the line-outs. I’m expecting a few strange things."

The former NWU-Pukke star in the Varsity Cup is also expecting a fair amount of banter, perhaps even a touch of psychological warfare on the field this weekend.

"I spent two-and-a-half years with the guys there, on and off the field, so they know all my strengths and weaknesses," said Steenkamp.

"I believe there will be a few words said on the day to try and put me off my game. But I'm looking forward to playing against them. I'll just do what I do best."

Speaking of Manjezi, the Loftus faithful haven't yet had the opportunity to see him and Steenkamp dovetail as spectacularly as they did in Bloemfontein as Ruan Nortje's outstanding form has prevented Manjezi from cracking the starting line-up.

Yet while their on-field partnership will have to bide its time, their friendship off it remains as strong as ever.

"The first day I arrived in Pretoria, Sintu was already at my hotel and went through the things with me," said Steenkamp.

"He told me what's happening here, what I must do and helped me with the lineouts and stuff. I'm thankful to him.”

Both the Bulls and Cheetahs will announce their teams on Thursday, with kick-off at Loftus slated for 16:30.