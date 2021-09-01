New ideas, so little time: Lions to keep things simple as coaches settle in

New Lions backs coach Ricardo Loubscher believes the team can overcome a somewhat rushed build-up towards the United Rugby Championship.

The former Bok assistant coach pointed to how well the Toyota Invitation XV, played the Cheetahs earlier this year, coped with limited time to prepare under his tutelage.

New defence guru Jaque Fourie will also keep things simple in his new portfolio for now.

Former Springbok assistant coach and new Lions backs and skills coach Ricardo Loubscher believes the team could take a leaf out of the Toyota Invitation XV's book in their quest to be ready for the United Rugby Championship.



The men from Ellis Park's latest coaching additions have approximately three weeks to familiarise themselves with the setup as well as get some ideas across to the players before a meeting with Zebre in Parma, Italy on September 24.

Yet Loubscher, the most experienced of a trio of recruits that also includes two other former Springboks in Albert van den Berg (forwards and line-outs) and Jaque Fourie (defence), managed to mould within three days a scratch combination into a competitive unit that shocked the Cheetahs in pre-Currie Cup outing.

READ | Lions add 3 former Springboks to their coaching staff

"It's all about initial alignment between us, the coaching staff," he said on Wednesday at the Lions' official unveiling.

"That's what we need to do within the next few days and we need to take that clarity to the players. I'm a big fan of the adage of when you under-promise, you over-develop. It's a principle I followed earlier this year when I coached the Invitation XV.

"The crux of this particular challenge is that we have to take something that's complex and see how we can simplify it. We need to determine in the next three weeks what are the essentials of our approach, the big rods we give to the players."

As purposeful as that sounds, Loubscher, who represented the Boks in four Tests at fullback between 2002 and 2003, admits it's not going to be easy.

"It will undoubtedly tough, but we need to present the players a simple plan and grant them buy-in before we execute. There won't be excuses, we're simply not in a business that allows for that. We don't have time for excuses," he said.

"We need to prove to the players with our work ethic that the environment is going to be tough so that things on the field becomes easier."

Neatly, Fourie - a 72-Test Bok and legendary defensive organiser - is on the exact same page.

"The work needs to be done rather quickly, yes," he said.

"But I've always believed that we over-complicate the game. We need to keep things simple. There are systems in place. We're not here to throw them out of the window. It's about tweaks to get your things into place.

"It will be difficult, but we'll get it right."

Van den Berg, who's raised his coaching profile considerably by working wonders at Griquas, will fall in immediately after the Peacock Blues' involvement in the Currie Cup ends.

They take on the Sharks in Saturday's second semi-final.

"I'll be working on Lions things whenever I have some spare time," the genial former Bok lock said.

"For now, I'm still giving all my attention to Griquas."

