No half measures: 2020's Currie Cup promises to showcase SA's vast scrumhalf depth

While it's unlikely that the status quo at scrumhalf in the Springbok setup will change much in 2020, the upcoming Currie Cup should showcase that the position is no longer a problem one nationally.

Criticism of SA's uneven spread of talent is justified in general, but that's not the case here, as even some of the so-called smaller teams boast decent depth.

Some of the best rookies in the country can look forward to being entrusted with a big amount of responsibility.

Hindsight is an exact science, but the Springboks' group of scrumhalves at last year's World Cup - Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies and Cobus Reinach - was an accurate representation of the state of the position in local rugby.

No-one could truly argue against Rassie Erasmus' decision to include two overseas-based players in De Klerk and Reinach, two experienced men who - whether it's a good thing or not - continually outperformed the majority of their SA-based compatriots.

Meanwhile, Jantjies showed what spectacular reward was in store for halfbacks at home if they could take their opportunities by the scruff of the neck.

2020's curtailed rugby calendar to date probably hasn't done much to change the status quo in the national squad.

But a more in-depth examination of the scrumhalves that could be on show in this season's Currie Cup reveals some interesting insights into a position that was considered a national problem less than two years ago.

Scrumhalf is now a position that could survive with a restriction on overseas-based players

By now, you won't find too many local rugby folk insisting that the Boks limit the number of expats in their squad, particularly after last year's success.

It's a policy that's pragmatic and valuable.

However, national coach Jacques Nienaber and his staff wouldn't be too hard pressed to find locally-based No 9s if De Klerk and Reinach weren't available.

Jantjies, undeniably the top dog at Western Province, pressed hard for a more extended starting spot in the Green-and-Gold and would almost automatically be elevated to such a role this year.

Then there's the small matter too of Embrose Papier and Ivan van Zyl still trying to elbow each other out of the Bulls' XV.

Both were capped in 2018 and will be familiar with the national team's structures.

It's also hoped that Jake White's purposeful start at Loftus will lead to better management of two undeniably talented players.

Even the wily veteran Ross Cronje, unflashy but dependable, could do a job as he has ten Test caps behind his name and was part of Erasmus' 2018 Rugby Championship squad.

Scrumhalf depth in this year's Currie Cup Bulls: Embrose Papier, Ivan van Zyl, Marco Janse van Vuren Cheetahs: Ruan Pienaar, Tian Meyer, Rewan Kruger, Ruben de Haas Griquas: Zak Burger, Theo Maree, Chriswill September, Christiaan Meyer Kings: Cameron Wright, Josh Aldermann, Gavin Mills Lions: Andre Warner, Morne van den Berg, Ross Cronje, Dillon Smit Pumas: Reynier van Rooyen, Ginter Smuts, Giovanne Snyman Sharks: Sanele Nohamba, Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams Western Province: Herschel Jantjies, Godlen Masimla, Paul de Wet, Justin Phillip

Overall depth is surprisingly impressive

So-called smaller teams like Griquas and the Pumas, justifiably in cases, argue that South African rugby tends to not spread its talent efficiently.

However, that's not quite the case at scrumhalf.

One of the best examples is the Kings, who have signed Cameron Wright from the Sharks and - if the SA Rugby administration gives the green light - could retain Stefan Ungerer by handing him a new contract.

Those are two highly skilful players for a franchise, with due respect, dogged with so much uncertainty at the moment.

In Kimberley, Griquas have a Junior Springbok talisman in Zak Burger who was excellent in last year's tournament before injury struck, boast two Varsity Cup stars in Chriswill September and Theo Maree, and even have space left for Christiaan 'Muis' Meyer - a pocket rocket good enough to be loaned by the Lions in 2018's Super Rugby campaign.

Not a bad dynamic for a tournament that has the opportunity to regain some of its stature in 2020.

Rise of the Baby Boks

While there's a small window for this year's competition to have most of the country's top players involved - before the Springboks get yanked out to prepare for the Rugby Championship - the Currie Cup will continue its newfound status as a developmental platform.

That's the reality of the current environment.

It's not necessarily a bad thing, especially among the scrumhalves.

South Africa enjoys it when the young guns are entrusted with responsibility and this year's group features some of the best upcoming halfbacks in the country.

Burger made a huge impression in 2019, while the Sharks' Sanele Nohamba looked patently precocious in this year's Super Rugby campaign and, with Louis Schreuder being released, can look forward to a compelling duel with Jaden Hendrikse, who was the Junior Springboks' first-choice Nine last year.

Crudely put: This isn't just a case of the kids getting their opportunity, it's some of the most gifted ones.