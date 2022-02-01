Currie Cup

Notshe, Bosch back as Sharks name strong Currie Cup team to face WP

Herman Mostert
Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Gallo)
Sharks coach Etienne Fynn has named a strong line-up for Wednesday night's Currie Cup clash against Western Province in Durban.

Centre Marius Louw will captain an experienced Sharks team which features the likes of Springboks Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Curwin Bosch.

Notshe starts at No 8 against his former team and makes welcome return to the playing field after suffering a devastating knee injury in May last year.

Bosch, who has struggled with injury and form of late, is also back and will start at flyhalf.

Elsewhere, the Sharks have picked big name players like Werner Kok at outside centre and Lourens Adriaanse at tighthead prop.

There is also a return to Sharks colours for Inny Radebe at fullback. Radebe recently returned to Durban after a stint at Eastern Province.

New recruit Eduan Keyter, who made his Sharks debut against his former team Griquas two weeks ago, is out of action with a long-term injury. His place at left wing is taken by Marnus Potgieter.

The Sharks beat Griquas 24-23 in their only match in the competition to date.

Wednesday's clash at Kings Park kicks off at 20:00.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Inny Radebe, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Werner Kok, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Marnus Potgieter, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Celimpilo Gumede, 6 James Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Emile van Heerden, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Khwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanru Jacobs, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 OJ Noa, 22 Sanele Nohamba, 23 Murray Koster

Western Province

TBA

