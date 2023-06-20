Old Cheetah Rassie's soft spot: 'The way Currie Cup semi-finals went was enjoyable to watch'

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus still has a soft spot for the Currie Cup, despite it not being the golden tournament of yore.

The Currie Cup catapulted Erasmus into the coaching mainstream when he won the tournament with the Cheetahs in 2005.

The Cheetahs will be hosting the Pumas at the Free State Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said the Currie Cup that concludes on Saturday has lost none of its old-school charm, despite the oldest domestic rugby tournament in the world falling down the SA Rugby pecking order.

Saturday's Currie Cup final will be contested by the Free State Cheetahs and the defending champions, Pumas, with the latter playing in their second consecutive away final.

They won last year's final against the Griquas in Kimberley and had to win an away semi-final against the Sharks last week to get a chance to defend their title.

Last year, they upstaged the Cheetahs at home before completing their 'Platteland' conquest with the win in Kimberley.

Erasmus who played in the 2004 loss for the Cheetahs against the Bulls, and then coached them to success the following year against the same team, said the Currie Cup still remains a heart-warming tournament, regardless of who plays in the final.

"The Currie Cup does leave a nice and warm feeling," Erasmus said.

"It's not about me not being glad that the other big teams didn't make the final, but the way the two semi-finals went was really enjoyable to watch.

"The Currie Cup will always have that warm-hearted feeling and I love the fact it warms our hearts.

"It's turned out to be exactly that this season."

Erasmus said the tendency of the tournament to bubble up slowly before climaxing properly in the playoffs means it will always command attention.

Erasmus, who congratulated the Pumas and the Cheetahs, said the close and competitive nature of the playoffs also led to this.

The Cheetahs and the Pumas aren't United Rugby Championship franchises, meaning they can pour all their resources into the Currie Cup.

"The Currie Cup has a tendency of building up and when it gets to the playoff stages, we get glued to it," Erasmus said.

"The log at the end of the round-robin stages was so close, especially with how Western Province missed out, but for those teams to be in the final, it's a good thing.

"They don't play big franchise rugby and for them to be in the final is a nice thing. It feels like those two teams have the chance to pack out the stadium in Bloemfontein."