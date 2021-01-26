Overseas clubs express interest in promising WP flank

Currie Cup

Jaco Coetzee during a Stormers training session at the High Performance Centre in Bellville on 27 October 2020.
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Western Province loose forward Jaco Coetzee is reportedly being courted by two overseas clubs.

According to rugby newspaper Midi Olympique, French Top 14 club Bayonne have expressed interest in Coetzee's services, while Rugby Pass reports that English outfit Bath are also keen to sign the burly flanker.

Coetzee is being likened by many as a similar player to former Springbok flank Francois Louw, who retired at the end of the 2019/20 campaign after almost a decade playing for Bath.

Coetzee, 24, has been on Western Province's books since 2017.

The former SA Schools star is being tipped by many pundits as a future Springbok.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

