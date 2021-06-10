Currie Cup

2h ago

add bookmark

EP coach Peter de Villiers on Covid battle: 'It's hit me pretty hard but I'm a fighter'

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Peter de Villiers. (Gallo Images)
Peter de Villiers. (Gallo Images)

Eastern Province Elephants coach Peter de Villiers has thanked his followers for their support after he contracted Covid-19.

It was confirmed earlier in the week that De Villiers and 11 of his players had tested positive for Covid-19

De Villiers took to Twitter on Wednesday evening, saying the virus had hit him "pretty hard" but he was confident of making a recovery.

The former Springbok mentor wrote: "Thanks to everyone that has sent me a msg to me via phone or my Social Media accounts about contracting #COVID19.

"It's hit me pretty hard and I am not feeling great but as I always say....

"....Even the bad times are good!

"I'm a fighter and will overcome!"

Following the Covid outbreak at the union, EP's friendly match against Griquas, originally planned for Saturday 12 June, had been postponed.

The Elephants are due to compete in the second tier of the Currie Cup - the First Division - this year, which is due to get underway on 19 June.

This latest development, however, throws their participation in the opening weekend of the competition into doubt.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ep elephantscurrie cuppeter de villiersgqeberharugby
Fixtures
Fri 18 Jun 21 19:00 PM (SAST)
New Nation Pumas
Xerox Lions
Mbombela Stadium
Sat 19 Jun 21 13:30 PM (SAST)
Tafel Lager Griquas
Cell C Sharks
Tafel Lager Park
Sat 19 Jun 21 16:00 PM (SAST)
Vodacom Bulls
DHL Western Province
Loftus Versfeld
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Vodacom Bulls
0
0
0
2. Toyota Cheetahs
0
0
0
3. Xerox Lions
0
0
0
4. Tafel Lager Griquas
0
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo