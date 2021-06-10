EP coach Peter de Villiers on Covid battle: 'It's hit me pretty hard but I'm a fighter'

Eastern Province Elephants coach Peter de Villiers has thanked his followers for their support after he contracted Covid-19.

It was confirmed earlier in the week that De Villiers and 11 of his players had tested positive for Covid-19

De Villiers took to Twitter on Wednesday evening, saying the virus had hit him "pretty hard" but he was confident of making a recovery.

The former Springbok mentor wrote: "Thanks to everyone that has sent me a msg to me via phone or my Social Media accounts about contracting #COVID19.

"It's hit me pretty hard and I am not feeling great but as I always say....

"....Even the bad times are good!

"I'm a fighter and will overcome!"



Following the Covid outbreak at the union, EP's friendly match against Griquas, originally planned for Saturday 12 June, had been postponed.

The Elephants are due to compete in the second tier of the Currie Cup - the First Division - this year, which is due to get underway on 19 June.

This latest development, however, throws their participation in the opening weekend of the competition into doubt.