Plundered Pumas re-build again for improbable Euro campaign with eye-catching buys

The Pumas' re-building process for next season has seen them opt for their trusted approach of recruiting foremost Varsity Cup talent.

They have raided the champion NWU Eagles side in notably signing the brilliant fullback, Tino Swanepoel, and cult hero prop Ruan "Sampie" Swiegers.

The void left by Tinus de Beer has also been addressed by luring the experienced Clinton Swart back from Japan.

If the Pumas are going to find an improbable but heartening way into the coming season's European Challenge Cup, they'll have to do it with a band of hugely exciting, if thoroughly raw, recruits.

The Currie Cup finalists were required to mount a substantial re-build (again) after their stocks were pilfered again at the conclusion of the campaign, notably influential backs Tinus de Beer (flyhalf, Cardiff), Sebastian de Klerk (wing/centre, Bulls), Diego Appollis (centre, Sharks) and Ali Mgijima (centre, Cheetahs).

Forwards Deon Slabbert (utility forward, Dragons) and Ig Prinsloo (prop, Sharks) are off too.

In now customary fashion, director of coaching Jimmy Stonehouse and structures manager Chumani Booi have channelled their energies into recruiting youngsters with potentially high ceilings to come to Nelspruit.

Perhaps the biggest fish is Tino Swanepoel, the NWU Eagles magician who lit up their Varsity Cup-winning campaign with some electrifying performances and deserves an opportunity to showcase his prodigious gifts at a higher level.

In fact, the Pumas have properly raided the champions in also picking up first-choice halfback Sylvester Hassien, rock-solid midfielder Theunis Pretorius and their genial and inspirational skipper, tighthead Ruan 'Sampie' Swiegers.

Stonehouse also managed to fill the void left by De Beer effectively, convincing the experienced Clinton Swart to leave the comforts of Japan's Shizuoka Blue Revs - where Kwagga Smith is a teammate - to return to South Africa.

Swart was part of Jake White's initial recruitment drive at the Bulls back in mid-2020.

New Pumas recruits: Clinton Swart (flyhalf/centre, Shizuoka Blue Revs) Tino Swanepoel (fullback, NWU Eagles) Ruan 'Sampie' Swiegers (prop, NWU Eagles) Sylvester Hassien (scrumhalf, NWU Eagles) Theunis Pretorius (centre, NWU Eagles) Junior White (lock, Wits) Waqar Solaan (centre, Maties) Darnell Osuagwu (hooker, Lions) Tiaan de Klerk (lock, Mogliano, Italy) Phikolomzi 'PK' Sobahle (wing, Sharks)

The Pumas' penchant for unearthing gems in the second row - evidenced by the career revival of captain Shane Kirkwood, rise of Slabbert, tungsten tough Malembe Mpofu and the upcoming Dries du Preez - continues with the signing of Wits stalwart Junior White, as well as former Bulls junior Tiaan de Klerk.

In the backline, Sharks Currie Cup wing Phikolomzic 'PK' Sobahle, who impressed with his willingness to graft when he's not gunning for the try-line, looks an excellent deal, and another Varsity Cup stalwart in Maties midfielder Waqar Solaan joins up too.

Hooker Darnell Osuagwu, who stepped up so well as an emergency loan from the Lions in the latter stages of the Currie Cup, belatedly gets a deserved shot at the top flight.