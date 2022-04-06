Currie Cup

1h ago

add bookmark

Prince of props Matanzima not far from being Bulls' mainstay, says Smal

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Simphiwe Matanzima. (Photo by EJ Langner/Gallo Images)
Simphiwe Matanzima. (Photo by EJ Langner/Gallo Images)
  • Gert Smal says loosehead Simphiwe Matanzima isn't far from staking a claim as a first-team mainstay in the senior URC side.
  • Matanzima was near unplayable the last time the Bulls met WP in the Currie Cup in January.
  • The 24-year-old is back showing his old promise after losing 15 months of his career to injury.

Bulls Currie Cup coach Gert Smal says loosehead Simphiwe Matanzima isn't far from staking a claim as a first-team mainstay in the senior side, something that his potential and talent dictates he'll become.

Matanzima has built up a head of steam in the Currie Cup side since recovering from career-threatening shoulder and Achilles tendon injuries that kept him out for 15 months.

READ | SA's URC coaches: Dobson is the big mover

But the future crown prince of props would need to depose Gerhard Steenekamp, who broke through a year after Matanzima in 2020, at loose-head and overtake his senior contemporary Lizo Gqoboka to stake a claim in Jake White's United Rugby Championship (URC) side.

Smal, however, has no doubt that the 24-year-old from Eastern Cape political royalty (he is Kaiser Matanzima's grandson, the former Transkei president) will make the jump up with more playing opportunities.

"The main thing is to give him enough opportunities to play," said Smal.

"He's an extremely talented player, and it's great to have him in the team with me specifically. We can create a little bit more game time for him.

"He's very close to [being a regular starter at URC level]. I'm very happy with the way I want to use him.

"He's an incredibly good ball-carrier, a hard-working individual, and I think he's very close to the first XV.

"Players are keeping as sharp as possible and pushing for places in the URC team. If he or Lizo needs to go up for the weekend, they will be ready."

Matanzima was on the bench for the Bulls against Ulster last Saturday and brought his usual energy without letting the strong Bulls scrum relent for the final 16 minutes.

On Wednesday, he will start for the Currie Cup side alongside Springbok Bismarck du Plessis and ex-UCT Ikeys tighthead Robert Hunt against Western Province.

Matanzima was the star of the show when the sides met in January in a 40-21 win at the Cape Town Stadium, which also showed Hunt's prowess.

Kick-off at Loftus is at 20:00.

Teams:

Bulls

15 James Verity-Amm, 14 David Kriel, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Morne Steyn (captain), 9 Keagan Johannes, 8 Muller Uys, 7 WJ Steenkamp, 6 Jaco Labuschagne, 5 Janko Swanepoel, 4 Rynhardt Ludwig, 3 Robert Hunt, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Joe van Zyl, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Sebastian Lombard, 19 Raynard Roets, 20 Werner Gouws, 21 Bernard van der Linde, 22 Juan Mostert, 23 Richard Kriel

Western Province

15 Tristan Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Timothy Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Keke Morabe, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Nama Xaba (captain), 5 Connor Evans, 4 Ben-Jason Dixon, 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Kwenzo Blose

Substitutes: 16 Lukhanyo Vokozela, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Simon Miller, 20 Jarrod Taylor, 21 Bobby Alexander, 22 Kade Wolhuter, 23 Mnombo Zwelendaba

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullscurrie cupsimphiwe matanzimagert smalrugby
Fixtures
Wed 06 Apr 22 15:30 PM (SAST)
Airlink Pumas
Sigma Lions
Mbombela Stadium
Wed 06 Apr 22 17:45 PM (SAST)
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
Cell C Sharks
Windhoek Draught Park
Wed 06 Apr 22 20:00 PM (SAST)
Vodacom Bulls
DHL Western Province
Loftus Versfeld
View More
Results
Wed 23 Mar 22
Sigma Lions 10
Vodacom Bulls 40
Wed 23 Mar 22
Cell C Sharks 15
Toyota Cheetahs 29
Wed 23 Mar 22
DHL Western Province 11
Airlink Pumas 37
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Toyota Cheetahs
6
6
26
2. Vodacom Bulls
6
5
25
3. Cell C Sharks
6
4
18
4. The Windhoek Draught Griquas
6
3
15
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo