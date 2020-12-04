Pumas hold on to beat spirited Griquas

The Pumas survived a second-half resurgence by the Griquas to win their Currie Cup encounter at Mbombela Stadium on Friday.

As it happened | Pumas v Griquas

The Pumas won 22-17 after leading 15-7 at half-time.

After an evenly matched first few minutes, it was the Pumas who drew first blood as Ginter Smuts slotted a penalty for 3-0 after a Griquas player went off his feet at a ruck.

The home team continued to put the pressure on the Griquas and earned a scrum five meters outside from the tryline. A strong coordinated scrum won the Pumas a penalty try, putting them 10-0 clear after 20 minutes.

Griquas did not take it lying down. They pulled themselves together after going behind early and in the 26th minute they scored a top try thanks to an incisive run from winger Eduan Keyter, who scored under the poles to give Tinus de Beer a simple conversion for 10-7.

At the other end of the pitch the home team pulled away again as they scored their second try. A cross kick from Devon Williams found Luther Obi and he went over for five points. The conversion was wide.

The traveling side started the second half positively and won a penalty in the opposition half. They went for the three points and De Beer made it count as he slotted it for 15-10.

The Griquas defended well throughout the second half as the Pumas looked to extend their lead, but in the 71st minute the win was secured for the hosts thanks to a try from substitute Daniel Maartens. Smuts converted to make it 22-10.

A late try from Keyter gave the Pumas a scare as the conversion brought Griquas back to within five points with four minutes left to play, but the hosts were able to hold on to their advantage and secure the win in the end.

Next week the Pumas are up against Western Province in Cape Town (Saturday, 11 December - 19:00) while the Griquas have a bye.

Scorers:

Pumas

Tries: penalty try, Luther Obi, Daniel Maartens

Conversion: Ginter Smuts

Penalty: Smuts

Griquas

Try: Eduan Keyter (2)

Conversion: Tinus de Beer (2)

Penalty: De Beer

Teams:

Pumas

15 Tapiwa Mafura, 14 Luther Obi, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Etienne Taljaard, 10 Devon Williams, 9 Ginter Smuts, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Darrien Landsberg, 6 Phumzile Maqondwana, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuren (captain), 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Ruan Kramer, 2 Simon Westraadt, 1 Dewald Maritz

Substitutes: 16 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 17 Ig Prinsloo, 18 Brandon Valentyn, 19 Daniel Maartens, 20 Chriswill September, 21 Tiaan Botes, 22 Wayne van der Bank, 23 Liam Hendriks

Griquas

15 James Verity-Amm, 14 Daniel Kasende, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Johnathan Francke, 11 Eduan Keyter, 10 Tinus de Beer, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Johan Momsen, 7 Stefan Willemse, 6 CJ Velleman, 5 Cameron Lindsay, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 2 HJ Luus, 1 Mox Mxoli

Substitutes (from): 16 Monde Hadebe, 17 Andrew Beerwinkel, 18 John-Roy Jenkinson, 19 Mzwanele Zito, 20 Carl Els, 21 Theo Maree, 22 Andre Swarts, 23 Enver Brandt, 24 Zandre Jordaan, 25 Ewan Coetzee, 26 Ashlon Davids

- TEAMtalk media