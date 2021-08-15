Pumas hold on to draw Western Province in Newlands try-fest

The Pumas have stunned the Western Province in a thrilling Currie Cup draw at Newlands on Sunday in Cape Town.
SCORECARD | Currie Cup - Western Province v Pumas
The sides drew 40-40 after Western Province led 26-19 at half-time.
It rained tries with 12 recorded during an all-important Currie Cup match for Western Province.
WP, needed a win as they sit second-last on the table, scored through Edwill van der Merwe, Dan du Plessis, Scarra Ntubeni, Sazi Sandi, Seabelo Senatla and Tristan Leyds .
Tim Swiel only missed the one as he added five conversions.
The Pumas crossed the whitewash six times thanks to Eddie Fouche, Simon Westraadt, Daniel Maartens, Erich Cronje and Eduan Swart.
Fouche had a marvellous game, adding five conversions to his sole try.
Next week, Western Province will host the Lions, while the Pumas are up against the Bulls on Wednesday.
More to follow...
Scorers:
Western Province
Tries: Edwill van der Merwe, Dan du Plessis, Scarra Ntubeni, Sazi Sandi, Seabelo Senatla, Tristan Leyds
Conversions: Tim Swiel
Pumas
Tries: Eddie Fouche, Simon Westraadt, Daniel Maartens, Erich Cronje, Eduan Swart
Conversions: Fouche
Teams:
Western Province
15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Juan de Jongh (captain), 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 David Meihuizen, 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Leon Lyons
Substitutes (from): 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Rikus Pretorius, 23 Tristan Leyds, 24 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 25 De Wet Marais
Pumas
15 Devon Williams, 14 Sebastián de Klerk, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Matt More, 11 Ettiene Taljaard, 10 Eddie Fouche, 9 Ginter Smuts, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Phumzile Maqondwana, 6 Daniel Maartens, 5 Pieter van Vuuren, 4 Shane Kirkwood, 3 IG Prinsloo, 2 Simon Westraadt, 1 Etienne Janeke
Substitutes: 16 Eduan Swart, 17 Morgan Naude, 18 Marne Coetzee, 19 Kwanda Dimaza, 20 Khwezi Mafu, 21 Chriswill September, 22 Ali Mgijima, 23 Tapiwa Mafura.