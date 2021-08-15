Currie Cup

53m ago

add bookmark

Pumas hold on to draw Western Province in Newlands try-fest

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pumas flyhalf Eddie Fouche. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Pumas flyhalf Eddie Fouche. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

The Pumas have stunned the Western Province in a thrilling Currie Cup draw at Newlands on Sunday in Cape Town.

SCORECARD | Currie Cup - Western Province v Pumas

The sides drew 40-40 after Western Province led 26-19 at half-time.

It rained tries with 12 recorded during an all-important Currie Cup match for Western Province.

WP, needed a win as they sit second-last on the table, scored through Edwill van der Merwe, Dan du Plessis, Scarra Ntubeni, Sazi Sandi, Seabelo Senatla and Tristan Leyds .

Tim Swiel only missed the one as he added five conversions.

The Pumas crossed the whitewash six times thanks to Eddie Fouche, Simon Westraadt, Daniel Maartens, Erich Cronje and Eduan Swart.

Fouche had a marvellous game, adding five conversions to his sole try.

Next week, Western Province will host the Lions, while the Pumas are up against the Bulls on Wednesday.

More to follow...

Scorers:

Western Province

Tries: Edwill van der Merwe, Dan du Plessis, Scarra Ntubeni, Sazi Sandi, Seabelo Senatla, Tristan Leyds 

Conversions: Tim Swiel

Pumas

Tries: Eddie Fouche, Simon Westraadt, Daniel Maartens, Erich Cronje, Eduan Swart 

Conversions: Fouche

Teams:

Western Province 

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Juan de Jongh (captain), 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 David Meihuizen, 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Leon Lyons

Substitutes (from): 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Rikus Pretorius, 23 Tristan Leyds, 24 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 25 De Wet Marais

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Sebastián de Klerk, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Matt More, 11 Ettiene Taljaard, 10 Eddie Fouche, 9 Ginter Smuts, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Phumzile Maqondwana, 6 Daniel Maartens, 5 Pieter van Vuuren, 4 Shane Kirkwood, 3 IG Prinsloo, 2 Simon Westraadt, 1 Etienne Janeke

Substitutes: 16 Eduan Swart, 17 Morgan Naude, 18 Marne Coetzee, 19 Kwanda Dimaza, 20 Khwezi Mafu, 21 Chriswill September, 22 Ali Mgijima, 23 Tapiwa Mafura.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Fixtures
Wed 18 Aug 21 14:30 PM (SAST)
New Nation Pumas
Vodacom Bulls
Mbombela Stadium
Wed 18 Aug 21 16:45 PM (SAST)
Toyota Cheetahs
Tafel Lager Griquas
Toyota Stadium
Wed 18 Aug 21 19:00 PM (SAST)
DHL Western Province
Sigma Lions
Cape Town
View More
Results
Sun 15 Aug 21
DHL Western Province 40
New Nation Pumas 40
Sun 15 Aug 21
Cell C Sharks 38
Toyota Cheetahs 31
Sat 14 Aug 21
Sigma Lions 21
Vodacom Bulls 48
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Vodacom Bulls
10
6
39
2. Cell C Sharks
10
4
35
3. New Nation Pumas
9
4
27
4. Tafel Lager Griquas
9
4
26
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo