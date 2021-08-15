Pumas hold on to draw Western Province in Newlands try-fest

The Pumas have stunned the Western Province in a thrilling Currie Cup draw at Newlands on Sunday in Cape Town.

The sides drew 40-40 after Western Province led 26-19 at half-time.

It rained tries with 12 recorded during an all-important Currie Cup match for Western Province.

WP, needed a win as they sit second-last on the table, scored through Edwill van der Merwe, Dan du Plessis, Scarra Ntubeni, Sazi Sandi, Seabelo Senatla and Tristan Leyds .

