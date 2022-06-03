Currie Cup

1h ago

add bookmark

Pumas keep Currie Cup playoff hopes alive, edge Cheetahs in Bloem

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Devon Williams (Gallo Images)
Devon Williams (Gallo Images)
Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Pumas held the Cheetahs to keep their Currie Cup playoff hopes alive in a enthralling encounter at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday.

As it happened | Currie Cup - Cheetahs v Pumas

The Pumas won 29-28 after leading 14-7 at half-time.

The visitors delivered with a nail-biting victory, scoring four tries through Tinus de Beer, Eduan Swart and a double by Devon Williams.

Flyhalf Eddie Fouche landed three conversions and a penalty to give the Pumas an edge.

In reply, the home team scored four tries through Gideon van der Merwe, Daniel Kasende and a brace by Louis van der Westhuizen.

Captain Ruan Pienaar, who was also playing in his 50th match for the Cheetahs, slotted all four conversions as the Cheetahs lost by a point.

The result sees the Pumas move to fourth-place on the Currie Cup semi-finals on 27 points with the fifth-placed Sharks (24 points) set to take on the Lions on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs remain second on the Currie Cup standings and have already secured their spot in the playoffs.

Next weekend, the Pumas host the Griquas in their final Currie Cup pool encounter on Friday, 10 June (19:00), while the Cheetahs face the Bulls on Saturday, 11 June (14:30).

Scorers:

Cheetahs 28 (7)

Tries: Louis van der Westhuizen (2), Gideon van der Merwe, Daniel Kasende

Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (4)

Pumas 29 (14)

Tries: Devon Williams (2), Tinus de Beer, Eduan Swart

Conversions: Eddie Fouche (3)

Penalty: Fouche


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pumascheetahscurrie cupdevon williamsrugby
Fixtures
Thu 14 Apr 22 13:00 PM (SAST)
Sigma Lions
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
Wits Rugby Stadium, Johannesburg
SuperSport
Fri 15 Apr 22 14:45 PM (SAST)
DHL Western Province
Toyota Free State XV
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
211 Channel 211
Sat 16 Apr 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Cell C Sharks XV
Vodacom Bulls
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
View More
Results
Fri 03 Jun 22
Toyota Free State XV
Toyota Free State XV 28
Airlink Pumas
Airlink Pumas 29
Fri 03 Jun 22
DHL Western Province
DHL Western Province 41
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
The Windhoek Draught Griquas 43
Sat 28 May 22
Sigma Lions
Sigma Lions 33
DHL Western Province
DHL Western Province 10
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Vodacom Bulls
11
9
47
Team Logo
2. Toyota Cheetahs
10
9
41
Team Logo
3. The Windhoek Draught Griquas
10
5
26
Team Logo
4. Cell C Sharks
10
5
24
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo