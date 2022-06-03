Pumas keep Currie Cup playoff hopes alive, edge Cheetahs in Bloem

The Pumas held the Cheetahs to keep their Currie Cup playoff hopes alive in a enthralling encounter at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday.

As it happened | Currie Cup - Cheetahs v Pumas

The Pumas won 29-28 after leading 14-7 at half-time.

The visitors delivered with a nail-biting victory, scoring four tries through Tinus de Beer, Eduan Swart and a double by Devon Williams.

Flyhalf Eddie Fouche landed three conversions and a penalty to give the Pumas an edge.

In reply, the home team scored four tries through Gideon van der Merwe, Daniel Kasende and a brace by Louis van der Westhuizen.

Captain Ruan Pienaar, who was also playing in his 50th match for the Cheetahs, slotted all four conversions as the Cheetahs lost by a point.

The result sees the Pumas move to fourth-place on the Currie Cup semi-finals on 27 points with the fifth-placed Sharks (24 points) set to take on the Lions on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs remain second on the Currie Cup standings and have already secured their spot in the playoffs.

Next weekend, the Pumas host the Griquas in their final Currie Cup pool encounter on Friday, 10 June (19:00), while the Cheetahs face the Bulls on Saturday, 11 June (14:30).

Scorers:

Cheetahs 28 (7)

Tries: Louis van der Westhuizen (2), Gideon van der Merwe, Daniel Kasende

Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (4)

Pumas 29 (14)

Tries: Devon Williams (2), Tinus de Beer, Eduan Swart

Conversions: Eddie Fouche (3)

Penalty: Fouche



