Pumas mentor Stonehouse proud after Currie Cup heartache: 'A second final was amazing for us'

Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse remained disappointed at losing the Currie Cup final, but praised his injury-ravaged charges for taking their title defence back to the final.

The Pumas were beaten 25-17 by the Cheetahs in Saturday's Currie Cup final at the Free State Stadium in Mangaung.

Stonehouse said the Cheetahs' suffocating defence didn't allow them a lot of attacking leeway and forced them into mistakes.

Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse may have been disappointed by the fact that his team failed to defend their Currie Cup title but was proud that they got to the final despite losing players to other teams and injury.

The Pumas lost 25-17 to the Cheetahs at the Free State Stadium on Saturday in a final that the Cheetahs eventually dominated in the latter stages.

The Pumas though stayed in the fight despite a noticeable gulf in experience between the teams, something that allowed the Cheetahs to stay composed in the last 10 minutes.

Stonehouse bemoaned the loss of several players to other unions and injury, but said it was important for the Pumas, along with the Griquas, to stay alive.

"Being in the final for a second time was amazing for us," Stonehouse said.

"We lost a few guys and when I saw the loose forwards and Tapiwa Mafura, I jokingly thought it was a Pumas team.

"We lost four guys at the end of the season, and you could see how the guys who moved to the Cheetahs performed.

"We also had the injuries that hamstrung us, and we lost them early in the season, so it was a massive blow.

"But, to keep on playing well and make it to the final is just amazing, even though some of the players didn't always handle the pressure well.

"Bringing players through also remains important because if the Pumas and the Griquas die, a lot of talent will also die too."

Stonehouse refused to lay the blame for not getting 50/50 calls at the door of referee Cwengile Jadezweni, saying they tended to get the wrong penalties in the wrong area of the field.

They were also shut out by a Cheetahs defence that only allowed them to score one tries, while the Cheetahs scored three.

"I'm not saying that the referee was wrong. We just tended to get the wrong penalties at the wrong time," Stonehouse said.

"The Cheetahs put us under pressure with their defence, and exits and we couldn't get out and as soon as we did, we conceded a penalty.

"We couldn't get any continuity or go forward, but maybe the penalty count killed us because our discipline wasn't good on the day."