Pumas overpower brave but wayward Lions as Currie Cup semi is back on the table

The Pumas continued their surge in form with a comfortable 45-10 victory over the Lions at home, putting them firmly in semi-final contention again.

Jimmy Stonehouse's troops dominated the set-pieces and showed pleasing bite on the counter-attack too.

The young Lions were still out-gunned, but will be encouraged by a good showing in the third quarter.

The Pumas' mid-season revival in the Currie Cup continued on Wednesday afternoon after they claimed a comfortable 45-10 victory over a bustling but thoroughly out-gunned Lions outfit at the Mbombela Stadium.

It's been a profitable few recent weeks for Jimmy Stonehouse's troops, who've gone from risking mid-table mediocrity to back into contention for a place in the semi-finals.

Interestingly, their current run of back-to-back wins have come against the two United Rugby Championship franchises - the Stormers and Lions - who've struggled the most to cope with the demands of the two concurrent competitions.

Not only are there depth issues, but questions over those two teams' coaching, especially given how well-drilled the Pumas have looked.

While the hosts' performance wasn't as powerful and incisive as the reverse fixture back in the second round - when the Pumas won 50-9 at Ellis Park - many of the tenets of that triumph were present here too.

The Lowvelders' recipe in the first half was tellingly simple - ensure they keep a youthful Lions backline on a leash and use their superior bulk and savvy in the collisions and set-pieces.

Hooker Eddie Swart's opener came from an efficient rolling maul, while veteran loosehead Corne Fourie's visit over the whitewash was down to sustained pressure in the Lions' red zone though it required some nifty footwork from the mobile front-rower.

Meanwhile, the Lions were mauled at scrum-time too, allowing the hosts to score two contrasting tries from the same platform.

Wing Sebastian de Klerk was on hand to score as first receiver from a dominant left shoulder, while replacement back ran a brilliant line after the Pumas broke inside their own half.

But they also showed their expansive abilities, including a superb counter-attacking try from a turnover for the relentless skipper and No 8 Willie Engelbrecht after outside centre Alwayno Visagie superbly played facilitator and distributor twice to first free up fullback Tapiwa Mafura and then let his captain in.

The Lions were nowhere in the first half, once again falling alarmingly short in the physical stakes and even basic accuracy at the breakdowns.

However, they can be encouraged by a decent showing in the third quarter, where they placed the Pumas under pressure several times, only to cough up possession.

Opensider Sasko Ndlovu's score, made possible by a line-out steal and some cracking passing by halfback Jurich Claassens, was a gem.

Point scorers:

Pumas - (26) 45

Tries: Eddie Swart, Sebastian de Klerk, Corne Fourie, Tinus de Beer, Devon Williams, Willie Engelbrecht, Alwayno Visagie

Conversions: Eddie Fouche (5)

Lions - (5) 10



Try: Jacques-Lois du Toit, Sasko Ndlovu

