Punchy Pumas counter brilliantly to claim stunning WP scalp in Cape Town

Familiarity and organisation once again trumped raw talent in this year's Currie Cup as the Pumas secured a superb bonus point 37-11 victory over Western Province at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Jimmy Stonehouse's Lowvelders had been stung by three consecutive losses and a lack of continuity in terms of fixtures, but kept at it with friendlies and their renowned work ethic in their downtime, culminating in this superb result.

Much like a brilliant 50-9 mauling of the Lions at Ellis Park earlier in the campaign, the Pumas absorbed pressure well in the first half, waited for a youthful but sloppy home side to start forcing things and then took control.

Wing Sebastian de Klerk's slick close range finish in the fifth minute from a nice delayed pass from flyhalf Tinus de Beer gave them an important early confidence boost, which promptly grew to an early 8-0 advantage courtesy of an Eddie Fouche penalty.

Fouche, robbed of some URC action on loan to the Lions last year due to injury, was composed and effective at inside centre.

Province hit back through winger Angelo Davids, who squeaked over in the corner skilfully following a move down the line, and looked set to eventually wear down a scrambling Pumas defence through the sheer number of attacking opportunities they created.

But they had a hit-and-miss platform at the scrums and undid much of their good work through some really poor handling.

Despite going into half-time deadlocked at 8-all, the Pumas had seemed to gain a psychological victory.

That theory was proved correct after the turnaround as they exploited a yellow card for WP scrumhalf Godlen Masimla - punished for not retreating - and scored off a rolling maul from the resultant kick to touch.

Lively opensider Daniel Maartens then ran a superb line off turnover possession and then brilliant fed half-back Chriswill September, who found partner-in-crime De Beer to instigate De Klerk's second try.

Becoming ever more desperate, Province continued to press, only to see rampaging No 8 Willie Engelbrecht - who was outstanding as carrier throughout - scored following a breakdown penalty.

While they couldn't be faulted for their commitment, the hosts just couldn't string a crucial phase to a few promising moves and were left thoroughly disheartened when Pumas fullback Tapiwa Mafura feasted on another turnover to dot down from long range, fully illustrating the visitors' superior finishing ability.

Point scorers:

Western Province -11 (8)

Try: Angelo Davids

Penalties: Kade Wolhurter (2)

Pumas - 37 (8)

Tries: Sebastian de Klerk (2), Anele Lungisa, Willie Engelbrecht, Tapiwa Mafura

Conversion: Eddie Fouche (3)

Penalties: Fouche (2)