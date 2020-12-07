Rugby unions will sink if fans aren't allowed back soon, Jurie Roux warns

A continued fan shutout will have dire consequences for several of the country's rugby unions, SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has warned.

In an interview with Rapport newspaper, Roux said the governing body was working on a plan to get the fans back, which will be submitted to the government for approval.

The Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup events have been played behind closed doors.

"We hope there will be spectators for the Currie Cup final (23 January) with healthy (social) distances maintained," Roux said.

Roux added that South African rugby would not survive further setbacks.

"The fact is that rugby lives from hand to mouth. Every rand that comes in goes out to support the provinces or to keep our most important rugby programmes - such as the Springboks and local competitions - going.

"In total, we had to cut R1.2 billion (from the SA rugby industry's budget) to survive. There was damage: The creditworthiness of entities in the game was affected, some people lost their jobs and if it were not for Covid, the Southern Kings would still exist."

Earlier this year, Roux also warned that next year's British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa could be called off if no fans were allowed.

The tour starts on 3 July.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff