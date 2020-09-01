SA rugby franchises get green light to resume full contact training

SA Rugby's franchise teams are from Tuesday allowed to resume full contact training.

SA Rugby on Tuesday confirmed that its franchises have been given the green light to resume full contact training.

The governing body said via a press statement that all players completed the necessary health checks and other protocol required.

"An announcement on the proposed competition structure for the rest of the season will be made as soon as all the details have been ironed out with government and the various other stakeholders," SA Rugby said in the statement.

This means the Bulls, Lions, Sharks, Stormers, Cheetahs, Pumas and Griquas can now fully focus on the season ahead.

The Southern Kings already indicated they will take no further part in the season due to financial constraints.

It is expected that the seven teams will contest a double-round Currie Cup starting next month.

