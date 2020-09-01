57m ago

add bookmark

SA rugby franchises get green light to resume full contact training

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lions v Stormers (Gallo Images)
Lions v Stormers (Gallo Images)
  • SA Rugby's franchise teams are from Tuesday allowed to resume full contact training.
  • This comes after all players completed the necessary health checks and other protocol required.
  • An announcement on the proposed competition structure for the rest of the season will be made in due course.

SA Rugby on Tuesday confirmed that its franchises have been given the green light to resume full contact training.

The governing body said via a press statement that all players completed the necessary health checks and other protocol required. 

"An announcement on the proposed competition structure for the rest of the season will be made as soon as all the details have been ironed out with government and the various other stakeholders," SA Rugby said in the statement.

This means the Bulls, Lions, Sharks, Stormers, Cheetahs, Pumas and Griquas can now fully focus on the season ahead.

The Southern Kings already indicated they will take no further part in the season due to financial constraints.

It is expected that the seven teams will contest a double-round Currie Cup starting next month.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Related Links
How Crusaders coach wants to help Lions topple Boks
Springbok star Kolbe eyes 'incredible' Lions tour
Bulls need to prioritise defence to get revolution going
Read more on:
sa rugbycurrie cuprugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
43% - 6817 votes
Cricket
11% - 1727 votes
Football
19% - 3061 votes
Athletics
2% - 382 votes
Boxing
1% - 146 votes
Cycling
2% - 379 votes
Golf
5% - 788 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1339 votes
Tennis
3% - 517 votes
Water sports
1% - 145 votes
American sports
1% - 179 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 488 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo