1h ago

Say what? Bulls star Lizo Gqoboka set for a very strange first of his career

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
Lizo Gqoboka scored the Bulls' try. (Photo by Brendan Moran/Gallo Images)
  • Bulls and Bok prop Lizo Gqoboka has experienced much in his career to date, but on Saturday he could tick a weird item off his list.
  • Despite his pedigree, Gqoboka has never played a competitive match in Kimberley, where the Bulls face Griquas in the Currie Cup this weekend. 
  • He says he's really excited at the prospect.

He's scored a try in Galway's howling wind against Connacht, been on the Springboks' standby-list for the World Cup and played for French giants Montpellier on loan.

Yet, at 32 and for the first time in a 13-year career, Bulls stalwart prop Lizo Gqoboka looks set to actually play a competitive match in Kimberley when the men from Loftus take on Griquas in a Currie Cup encounter on Saturday.

Given that he's travelled the world, this is definitely a strange feat.

"It’s going to be my first time playing down there," the genial Gqoboka said with a chuckle that also sounded bemused as well.

"You know, in my whole career, I’ve never played in Kimberley, for some weird reason. There has always been something that came up whenever I'm about to play there.  

"So, if I play this weekend, it will be my first time. For me, it's exciting. People always talk about how tough it is to play there, and those are the type of games you want to test yourself – in different conditions."

Bulls Currie Cup mentor Gert Smal would certainly derive much value from Gqoboka's experience though the front-rower - perhaps fortuitously - will be confronted with a Tafel Lager surface that is far more green and lush than usual due to the tournament's new window.

As a result, his biggest challenge will simply be fronting up to a home side brimming with confidence after a sterling victory over Western Province a fortnight ago.

"The main thing will be that we will need to front up physically. They have grown as a team in terms of their balance between the set piece and they also play with intensity. Their kicking game is also very good. So, it's a good challenge," said Gqoboka. 

"You can never play for 60 minutes and think you are done because they fight until the end. We've seen them beating so-called big team down in Kimberley, and also winning away.

"It speaks to the quality of players that they have and the quality of their coaches. It's really going to be a good game with lots of excitement."

Gqoboka has, suprisingly, had limited game-time in the United Rugby Championship (URC) since the beginning of the year, but is hardly perturbed by having to bide his time in the now less "glamorous" Currie Cup because he doesn't believe the two competitions are competing with each other for prestige.

"For us it's not that difficult [to juggle between the two competitions]. We have seen guys doubling up – Morne Steyn, Bismarck du Plessis, myself and others," he said.

"We play Currie Cup on a Wednesday and URC on a Saturday. Because we have one squad everybody gets an opportunity for game-time. If you're not playing in the URC, you do play in the Currie Cup."

Kick-off in Kimberley is at 14:30. 

